A 3-year-old girl who was napping under a blanket survived the Thailand daycare center massacre that left 37 people dead
Paveenut Supolwong was sleeping with a blanket over her face when a man entered the center and killed 22 children — including 11 of her classmates.
New Herschel Walker accusation during Senate campaign’s final stretch
NBC News has obtained text messages between Hershel Walker’s wife and the woman who has told other news outlets that he had paid for her abortion. They suggest a more complicated relationship between she and the football star. The Republican candidate has denied he knew of the woman having an abortion.Oct. 8, 2022.
Search for missing Georgia one-year-old intensifies
The search continues for a missing one-year-old boy who disappeared in Georgia. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest including how dozens of FBI agents are now joining the investigation. Oct. 11, 2022.
Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking
A Michigan couple’s vehicle was carjacked with their two-year-old son in the backseat. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on how the town's school bus drivers were able to find and return the little boy back to his parents. Oct. 10, 2022.
‘Saturday Night Live’ tackle Herschel Walker accusations, Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer cheating allegations
During "Saturday Night Live's" “Weekend Update” cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost poked fun at allegations surrounding Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and in a spoof of a CNN breaking news segment cast members tackled the cheating allegations of former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer.Oct. 9, 2022.
