Public Health

CBS News

Iran protesters shot by police so afraid to go to hospitals they're asking U.S. doctors for help online

As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
AFP

Israel says close to 'historic' maritime deal with Lebanon

Israel said Tuesday it was close to a "historic" deal with Lebanon to resolve a long-running dispute over their border in Mediterranean waters that boast rich gas reserves, after a US-drafted proposal met Israeli "demands". Negotiations continued over recent days and Israel said Hochstein's latest draft had brought a deal within reach. 
The Associated Press

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
CBS News

U.S. hits China with export controls on chips

China is criticizing the U.S. over its decision to tighten export controls that would target Chinese chip manufacturers. Ali Wyne, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the Biden administration's decision and more.
CBS News

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, has COVID in U.K. prison, wife says

London — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for COVID-19, his wife said on Monday, as she battles his extradition to the United States. "Julian was feeling unwell last week but started feeling sick on Friday," Stella Assange was quoted as saying by the Press Association news agency. "He started coughing and had a fever. He was given some paracetamol. He tested positive for COVID on Saturday."
CBS News

Taiwan taking inspiration from Ukraine | 60 Minutes

“If Ukraine can do that, why not Taiwan?” As Russia invaded Ukraine and Taiwan watched Ukrainians fighting back, many in Taiwan started to believe they could do the same if China attacked the island. Some residents began tactical and medical training. cbsn.ws/3ytLyHI.
CBS News

Iran escalates brutal crackdown on protesters

Anti-government protests are now targeting the lifeblood of Iran's economy -- oil and gas production. Some oil and gas workers have joined the protests as activists say the government's crackdown is getting more brutal. Roxana Saberi reports.
CBS News

Oil workers join protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death

Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini threatened...
CBS News

China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress

Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
CBS News

CBS News

