Iran protesters shot by police so afraid to go to hospitals they're asking U.S. doctors for help online
As Iranians' anger at their theocratic leaders raged into a fourth week, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 185, including at least 19 children. Some Iranians joining the protests have been killed instantly by security forces as they wage a massive crackdown to quell the upheaval, while others have died later from their injuries.
Pledge aid or deprive Commonwealth’s poorest in diseases fight, UK warned
Latest advances to curb Aids, tuberculosis and malaria are beyond reach without funding, says Global Fund’s executive director
Israel says close to 'historic' maritime deal with Lebanon
Israel said Tuesday it was close to a "historic" deal with Lebanon to resolve a long-running dispute over their border in Mediterranean waters that boast rich gas reserves, after a US-drafted proposal met Israeli "demands". Negotiations continued over recent days and Israel said Hochstein's latest draft had brought a deal within reach.
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
Russia launches deadly strikes in Ukraine after battlefield setbacks
A massive explosive tore through a bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Saturday morning, which came after a series of battlefield setbacks. Russia hit back with deadly airstrikes in Ukraine. Charlie D'Agata reports from Ukraine.
U.S. hits China with export controls on chips
China is criticizing the U.S. over its decision to tighten export controls that would target Chinese chip manufacturers. Ali Wyne, a senior analyst with Eurasia Group, joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the Biden administration's decision and more.
Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, has COVID in U.K. prison, wife says
London — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for COVID-19, his wife said on Monday, as she battles his extradition to the United States. "Julian was feeling unwell last week but started feeling sick on Friday," Stella Assange was quoted as saying by the Press Association news agency. "He started coughing and had a fever. He was given some paracetamol. He tested positive for COVID on Saturday."
Taiwan taking inspiration from Ukraine | 60 Minutes
“If Ukraine can do that, why not Taiwan?” As Russia invaded Ukraine and Taiwan watched Ukrainians fighting back, many in Taiwan started to believe they could do the same if China attacked the island. Some residents began tactical and medical training. cbsn.ws/3ytLyHI.
Amid inaction in Congress, some Afghan evacuees place their hope in U.S. asylum system
More than 17,400 Afghan evacuees brought to the U.S. under a temporary legal authority have filed applications for asylum or special visa status amid Congress' failure to pass a law that would allow them to request permanent residency directly, according to unpublished government statistics shared with CBS News. After the...
Iran escalates brutal crackdown on protesters
Anti-government protests are now targeting the lifeblood of Iran's economy -- oil and gas production. Some oil and gas workers have joined the protests as activists say the government's crackdown is getting more brutal. Roxana Saberi reports.
Oil workers join protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death
Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini threatened...
U.S. airport websites knocked offline by cyberattacks
Major U.S. airports were targeted by cyberattacks, with a pro-Russian hacker group claiming responsibility. Airport operations were not affected, but customers were temporarily blocked from getting information on their flights.
China imposes new COVID-19 lockdowns as cases triple ahead of Communist Party congress
Beijing — Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
"Divine crocodile" dies after guarding temple for nearly 80 years in India
Hundreds of people attended the tearful funeral Monday of a crocodile believed to have been divine and which survived for decades on a vegetarian diet at a Hindu temple in India. Babia guarded the much-revered Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in the southern state of Kerala, lurking in the surrounding lake...
