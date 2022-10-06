Read full article on original website
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida documents show officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis. The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base.
Boat capsizes amid floods in southeast Nigeria; 76 missing
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nigeria say that 76 people including many women and children are missing after a boat capsized in the region. Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency told The Associated Press on Monday that authorities have not been able to access the area to search for victims. Godwin Thickman, the zonal head of NEMA said that only nine people had survived the tragedy on Friday. Officials say that the boat was crowded with people fleeing floods in Nigeria’s southeast Anambra state. Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade blamed mainly on the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon and unusual rainfall.
Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights activists have pressed their call for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail. Police killed three militants linked to the Islamic State group behind Sunday’s rampage in which a police officer was stabbed and former Sen. Leila de Lima briefly held hostage. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Monday expressed deep alarm over the jail violence in the national police headquarters. De Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs.
28 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua. At least 28 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm. Guatemala’s...
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” The facility’s owner, Sheila Sanders, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that she was unaware of the videos until Wednesday. She said one apparently was filmed in September and another on Tuesday but no one told her about it. Sanders says the employees have been fired. The state Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
