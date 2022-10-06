Read full article on original website
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!
Turnto10.com
Raynham Park will soon be hub for sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham Park has been a staple in the Bristol County community for decades, but when the state banned live greyhound racing, it had to shift its business model to simulcasts. The owner says he's ready to do it again now that the state has passed...
Turnto10.com
Central Nurseries
It's now fall, and that means its the best time to plant your garden. Central Nurseries, located in Johnston, has everything you need for your garden: from flowers and trees; fountains and pottery; and all the necessary equipment to create the perfect oasis in your yard. They even have an...
Turnto10.com
Housing complex evacuated after car hits gas main in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of an Attleboro housing complex were evacuated on Monday after a vehicle hit a natural gas main. The Attleboro Fire Department said there was a high-pressure leak on Hillside Avenue because of the crash, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m. A nearby complex,...
Turnto10.com
Power outages reported in Cumberland, Lincoln, Woonsocket
Parts of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket experienced power outages on Sunday night, according to Rhode Island Energy. An Rhode Island Energy map showed thousands without power in Cumberland. The service interruptions may involve overhead or underground power services. Power was restored before midnight.
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
Turnto10.com
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
Turnto10.com
Sunshine but cool temperatures ahead of the season's first frost
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — After a damp start, the sun is back in Southern New England as temperatures struggle. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. We were treated to the 70s for a couple of days before a strong cold front dropped highs to the upper 50s and low 60s for Saturday and low and mid-60s for Sunday and Columbus Day.
Turnto10.com
House fire in Coventry may have started in fireplace, officials say
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A house fire in Coventry on Sunday night may have started in the living room fireplace, Western Coventry Fire District officials said. Crews were first called to the Weaver Hill Road home at about 6:30 p.m. and were on scene for hours. The house was...
Turnto10.com
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield comes away with big win over Hope
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A big win for Smithfield, which traveled to Hope High School on Saturday. The Sentinels defeated the Blue Wave, 35-6.
Turnto10.com
Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Chris Christie campaigns with Allan Fung on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A nationally known Republican figure campaigned with Rhode Island congressional candidate Allan Fung Monday. Fung was on Federal Hill for Columbus Day festivities with former New Jersey governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie. Fung and Christie shook hands, took pictures, and chatted with people who...
Turnto10.com
Providence marks Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday held a different meaning to different people -- for some it’s celebrating American history, for others it’s reflecting on tragic points in that same history. NBC 10 News spoke with some at a Providence celebration for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Haus of Codec...
Turnto10.com
Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
Turnto10.com
Boston FBI still looking for man wanted for 41-year-old murder case
(WJAR) — The Boston Federal Bureau of Investigations is renewing its call for information on a man wanted in connection to the 1981 murder of a 21-year-old girl. Andrew Peter Dabbs, who also goes by Peter Dabbs, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Robin Shea, on Oct. 10, 1981.
Turnto10.com
Person airlifted to hospital after crash in Lakeville
(WJAR) — A crash in Lakeville sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the area of Crooked Lane. First responders reported that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and used the...
Turnto10.com
Slater Park Haunted Tunnel offers wickedly scary fun
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Slater Park Haunted Tunnel is open for Halloween lovers every Friday and Saturday night this month. The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division holds the attraction at Daggett Farm. Director John Blais said the tunnel is celebrating 20 years this season. Doors are open from...
