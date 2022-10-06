ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Raynham Park will soon be hub for sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham Park has been a staple in the Bristol County community for decades, but when the state banned live greyhound racing, it had to shift its business model to simulcasts. The owner says he's ready to do it again now that the state has passed...
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Central Nurseries

It's now fall, and that means its the best time to plant your garden. Central Nurseries, located in Johnston, has everything you need for your garden: from flowers and trees; fountains and pottery; and all the necessary equipment to create the perfect oasis in your yard. They even have an...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Housing complex evacuated after car hits gas main in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Residents of an Attleboro housing complex were evacuated on Monday after a vehicle hit a natural gas main. The Attleboro Fire Department said there was a high-pressure leak on Hillside Avenue because of the crash, which was reported at about 12:45 p.m. A nearby complex,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Power outages reported in Cumberland, Lincoln, Woonsocket

Parts of Cumberland, Lincoln, and Woonsocket experienced power outages on Sunday night, according to Rhode Island Energy. An Rhode Island Energy map showed thousands without power in Cumberland. The service interruptions may involve overhead or underground power services. Power was restored before midnight.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade

WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Sunshine but cool temperatures ahead of the season's first frost

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — After a damp start, the sun is back in Southern New England as temperatures struggle. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. We were treated to the 70s for a couple of days before a strong cold front dropped highs to the upper 50s and low 60s for Saturday and low and mid-60s for Sunday and Columbus Day.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Car strikes man in wheelchair in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on Monday night. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Dudley Streets. Police said the man in the wheelchair suffered minor injuries. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Chris Christie campaigns with Allan Fung on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A nationally known Republican figure campaigned with Rhode Island congressional candidate Allan Fung Monday. Fung was on Federal Hill for Columbus Day festivities with former New Jersey governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie. Fung and Christie shook hands, took pictures, and chatted with people who...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence marks Columbus Day and Indigenous People's Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday held a different meaning to different people -- for some it’s celebrating American history, for others it’s reflecting on tragic points in that same history. NBC 10 News spoke with some at a Providence celebration for Indigenous Peoples' Day. Haus of Codec...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed in the back in Woonsocket on Sunday night, Police Chief Tom Oates said. Police responded to a Fairmount Street home just before 8 p.m. for a reported assault. The man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Police in Lincoln...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Boston FBI still looking for man wanted for 41-year-old murder case

(WJAR) — The Boston Federal Bureau of Investigations is renewing its call for information on a man wanted in connection to the 1981 murder of a 21-year-old girl. Andrew Peter Dabbs, who also goes by Peter Dabbs, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Robin Shea, on Oct. 10, 1981.
NORTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Person airlifted to hospital after crash in Lakeville

(WJAR) — A crash in Lakeville sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the area of Crooked Lane. First responders reported that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and used the...
LAKEVILLE, MA
Turnto10.com

Slater Park Haunted Tunnel offers wickedly scary fun

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Slater Park Haunted Tunnel is open for Halloween lovers every Friday and Saturday night this month. The Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Division holds the attraction at Daggett Farm. Director John Blais said the tunnel is celebrating 20 years this season. Doors are open from...
PAWTUCKET, RI

