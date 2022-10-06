Read full article on original website
Suspect named in Saturday morning murder in Santa Ynez
Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of...
Heavy marine layer to persist, temperatures remain mild | Central Coast Weather Report
Much like during the first half of October 2017, a trough of low pressure along the California coastline will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, and low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, an Omega Block will keep the storm track to the north of California. Overall, temperatures will remain mild.
38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest yields thousands of eager attendees
Hundreds of visitors poured onto the historic grounds at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang to uncork a variety of tasting opportunities provided by more than 50 area vintners celebrating Santa Barbara wine country's 38th annual Vintners Festival. This year's event represented a return to pre-COVID days reminiscent of...
Caltrans breaks ground on Chumash Museum Highway beautification project
Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez. The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.
CAPA Pet of the Week: Pretty Boy
Pretty Boy is a 2-year-old male, black and tan German shepherd dog mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Pretty Boy’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the...
CAPA Pet of the Week: Nicco
Nicco is a five-year-old male, black and white Siberian husky available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Nicco’s adoption fees include spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption. The...
Solvang Senior Center hosting annual cowboy fundraiser to help build new facility
The Solvang Senior Center is inviting the public to take a ride back in time on Sunday, Oct. 23, when horseback riding, wagon rides and cowboy poetry will take center stage at Solvang's Alisal Guest Ranch. The exclusive cowboy breakfast event, slated for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., is the center's...
Juvenile arrested after threatening to kill Lompoc resident, standoff with police
A juvenile who escaped from Los Prietos Boys Camp was arrested Friday after he allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill someone, then was in a nearly six-hour standoff with officers, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers were sent to a residence in the 600 block of North...
