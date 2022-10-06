ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UltraMagaTruther
3d ago

This is an example of liberal mental illness. Msnbc tweeted that Kanye is a racist hate monger after his interview with Tucker last night.

Man of Wessex
2d ago

anyone got a link to where I can order one of his WLM t-shirts ? I'm loving all the meltdowns from the racists so I'd like to add to their misery !! 😀

AP_000916.a5573e8b859543929858af8118043054.1720
2d ago

He can do what he wants I highly doubt he cares if you stay on the democrat plantation or not.go see what your masters want now.

Washington Examiner

Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam

Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
Daily Montanan

As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own

“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set.    America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg   It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Kanye West
Kanye
Donald Trump
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Black Enterprise

Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
HipHopWired

Esthero Pledges To Donate ‘808s’ Royalties To BLM After Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Nonsense

While Kanye West is continuing to remind us how perpetually disconnected from the culture he is by doing MAGA-fied negro nonsense like wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts and claiming he did it because Black Lives Matter is a scam, some good might be done via the music made by the man many of us affectionately […] The post Esthero Pledges To Donate ‘808s’ Royalties To BLM After Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Nonsense  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
