Just askin': Nebraska or Wisconsin the better job? And, why isn't Vokolek being targeted?

North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll
LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Damon Benning would be a home run hire as Nebraska football color analyst
The search continues for Nebraska, and one home run hire keeps coming to mind. Damon Benning, of course. Yes, for that other search — Husker football color analyst. Benning would be perfect. A natural. The Omaha native and former Husker running back has proved his mettle behind a microphone....
North Platte Telegraph
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face. Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.
North Platte Telegraph
Back from hip surgery, Sam Griesel is using his ‘old man’ game to his advantage
LINCOLN — Sam Griesel’s hip had hurt for so long that gimping became his routine gait. Even now, as Griesel declares himself 100% recovered from offseason surgery, he catches himself when he lays down after practice or sits through a long class. “I stand up, start limping, and...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 28, Year: 21. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
North Platte Telegraph
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
North Platte Telegraph
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
North Platte Telegraph
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
