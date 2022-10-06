Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
40th Anniversary of America’s “best-loved” holiday classic The Long Beach Nutcracker
The Long Beach Ballet continues its annual holiday tradition, for the 40th year this December, of presenting The Nutcracker at the Terrace Theater at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for six performances from December 16 -18, & 22-23, 2022. As always, the beloved production bursts with special guest...
oc-breeze.com
Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event
The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 10, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. West wind around...
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for October 02 through October 08
Top Ten Stories for October 02 through October 08 include unstable railroad tracks, the Oriental Fruit Fly, and an in-custody death. Top Ten Stories for October 02 through October 08 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover...
oc-breeze.com
CSULB launches $275 million ‘No Barriers’ fundraising campaign
Cal State Long Beach launched its $275 million ‘No Barriers’ campaign at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach last night to the applause of hundreds of guests and VIPs. The campaign announcement comes at a time of high institutional energy and momentum, particularly after U.S News & World Report recently ranked The Beach No. 3 nationally for promoting social upward mobility and No. 1 in the publication’s assessment of student outcomes.
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for October 9 through October 15
Seven day local weather forecast for October 9 through October 15. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 9 through October 15. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
oc-breeze.com
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s Assembly Bill 1658 encourages local response planning during oil spill incidents
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 1658 has been signed by the Governor. AB 1658 encourages local authorities to develop an oil spill response plan that is consistent with both state and federal oil spill plans. Currently there is no statue that encourage local authorities to develop an oil contingency plan, only requirements on a state and federal level.
oc-breeze.com
Suspect in 2019 murder in unincorporated Anaheim arrested in Texas
Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28. Just after 9:30...
oc-breeze.com
Keep Cypress United announces School Board endorsements
With an emphasis on its schools focusing on basic studies that give students the strong foundation needed throughout their education, Keep Cypress United endorses incumbent Sandra Lee and Jon Peat for Cypress School District Board of Trustees. Keep Cypress United, a diverse and growing non-partisan group of Cypress residents, wants...
oc-breeze.com
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
oc-breeze.com
Angels Baseball donates $20,000 to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Angels Baseball presented a $20,000 check to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach during a special pediatric cancer awareness night at Angel-Stadium. The Los Angeles Angels held the event to promote childhood cancer...
oc-breeze.com
Supervisor Doug Chaffee and north Orange County law enforcement host Gun Buyback on October 22
Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the District Attorney, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Orange, and Placentia Police Departments announced an Anonymous Gun Buyback program on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 166 East La Jolla Street, Placentia, CA 92870.
oc-breeze.com
Robert Faigin appointed Executive Director of Orange County’s Office of Independent Review
The Orange County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Faigin as the new Executive Director of the Office of Independent Review (OIR) starting November 4, 2022. The OIR helps ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with applicable law and best practices across five justice-related Orange County agencies. Under the direction of the...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley supports public safety investments following vote to approve funding for Body Worn Camera program
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following the unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors to approve and accept a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant for the Office of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to invest in body camera technology. The grant will provide resources for law enforcement seeking to develop and establish the Body-Worn Camera program, digital discovery trials, and an efficient system for use of this important public safety technology. Orange County is the sole recipient in California and only one of three prosecuting agencies in the United States to receive this competitive grant.
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
