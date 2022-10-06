Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t be Giants’ only big-ticket free-agent target, MLB insider says
The Triple Crown contender rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent following the World Series. The New York Yankees no doubt will open their wallet and try to sign the 30-year-old slugger, who’s coming off a walk season for the ages, slugging an American League record 62 home runs to go with an AL-best 131 RBI and career-high .311 batting average.
Jets activate Duane Brown for return vs. Dolphins, but where will Alijah Vera-Tucker play?
All signs were pointing toward Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown playing Sunday against the Dolphins. Saturday the Jets all but made it official when they activated Brown off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to start in a critical game against Miami. Robert Saleh said the decision will...
Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm
Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Giants believe they are a good team | They can prove it by beating Aaron Rodgers, Packers
WARE, England -- This is the kind of game a good team wins. It’s the kind of game the Giants haven’t won in a long, long time. It’s the kind of game no one expects them to win now. The Giants will arrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Giants will be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams for a third straight game
LONDON -- Leonard Williams predicted a quick return from the knee injury that knocked him out of the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, but his absence extended into a third game Sunday when he was unable to take the field against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Giants prove they’re for real with shocking come-from-behind victory over Packers
LONDON -- The Giants traveled overseas and stepped up in class Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Playing against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, they had an opportunity to prove to the world that their unexpected 3-1 start was more about their grit and determination than a favorable early-season schedule.
New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can win $200 in free bets with just a single $5 wager. You can use this link to sign up and no DraftKings promo code will be required to apply this sign-up bonus to your account.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Yankees get a big break as Guardians lose key bullpen piece for ALDS
The Cleveland Guardians are a man down. The Athletic’s Zack Meisel reports “Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin has an upper back/shoulder muscle strain and will miss the rest of the season.”. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. MLB Trade Rumors Sandlin was a key cog in...
Mets’ season comes to a humbling end with 6-0 loss to Padres
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent...
Mets’ Buck Showalter slammed for ear check on Padres’ Joe Musgrove | What was he thinking?
MLB is buzzing about Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres. San Diego won Sunday, 6-0, to advance to the National League Division Series. And the Padres won despite some questionable gamesmanship from New York manager Buck Showalter. Padres...
Why Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu still is iffy at best for ALDS roster spot
DJ LeMahieu did some campaigning for a Yankees’ postseason roster spot last week in Texas. He said his sore toe was feeling a little better. He said he felt like he was getting his good swing off. He said he felt ready to be an everybody player in the upcoming American League Division Series and beyond.
MLB playoffs: Yankees will play the Cleveland Guardians starting Tuesday in ALDS | How to get tickets
The Cleveland Guardians completed a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday in the best-of-three MLB Wild-Card series, winning, 1-0, in 15 innings. That means the New York Yankees will meet the Guardians in the American League Division Series. The best-of-five series starts on Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at Yankee...
