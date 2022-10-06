ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t be Giants’ only big-ticket free-agent target, MLB insider says

The Triple Crown contender rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent following the World Series. The New York Yankees no doubt will open their wallet and try to sign the 30-year-old slugger, who’s coming off a walk season for the ages, slugging an American League record 62 home runs to go with an AL-best 131 RBI and career-high .311 batting average.
Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm

Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in free bets with only a $5 wager on NFL

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can win $200 in free bets with just a single $5 wager. You can use this link to sign up and no DraftKings promo code will be required to apply this sign-up bonus to your account.
