What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
A Less Traveled Must See Spot in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Our 10 Least Favorite Things About Minnesota’s Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
Reasons Why Fall is The Best Season In Minnesota [In My Opinion]
Well, it has officially been fall for a while now and I have come to the realization that it is my favorite season! But why is that? Because fall is just so beautiful in Minnesota! So, here are all my reasons why fall is just so amazing in Minnesota, or just the Midwest in general.
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves
There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
Ready for Winter? Things to do Around the House Before the Snow Flies
Ready or not, here it comes! Winter. It's that season where some of us hibernate. I do realize there are people who live in Minnesota who absolutely love a Minnesota Winter. They love everything to do with it, winter sports, winter outdoor activities, the cold, and even the snow. I...
2 Good Reasons Sky Gazers of Minnesota Can Look Up This Weekend
Growing up more northern Minnesota, in the country I have always had a special interest in looking up at the sky. Anywhere from sunrise to sunset and beyond I will look up at the sky, especially when I know there are extra sights to be seen at night. This weekend there will be two reasons to stop and take a break to look up.
Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [Map]
The colors have been slow to change here across southern Minnesota, but the Department of Natural Resources says things are really picking up -- making this weekend great one for getting out to take it all in. According to the Department of Natural Resources:. Fall color change is a bit...
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
Freeze Warning for Tonight Across Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning in effect from 1 am tonight through 9 am Saturday morning across a large portion of Southern Minnesota, including Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Frost and freeze...
12-year-old Boy Shot by His Uncle in Minnesota Hunting Accident
Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 12-year-old boy was shot by his uncle in an apparent hunting accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Sunday on public hunting land near Motley. A news release says deputies rendered aid, brought the boy from St. Paul out of the woods where EMS personnel continued life-saving measures.
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Visit In The Fall
Fall is in the air and while this can be bittersweet in that summer is over, you can't deny that Minnesota is absolutely beautiful in the fall. Fall colors play a big part in that, along with crisp fresh air. I love fall because it means Halloween time! There are...
New Recall Includes Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota
A super cute Magnolia product sold at Target stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States, is being recalled due to parts breaking and one instance of a fire starting while in use. Adorable Magnolia Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout...
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Minnesota Zoo’s Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Is Going On Now
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo! Now thru November 5, 2022, explore the glowing trail and support the Zoo at the same time!. The Glowing Trail is glowing because it's lined with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. And new this year, the trail will bring you right to A Night at the Library, with what a press release called "new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun."
Don’t Feel Like Tipping? Minnesotans Share Reasons Why You Don’t Need To.
Being someone who served for many years during high school, college and after college, I find it hard to imagine myself not ever leaving a tip after dinner or drinks. But trust me when I say I had my fair share of instances where I was left a very small tip or nothing at all, even after busting my butt and being kind to the patrons.
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
You Died Of Dysentery! Minnesota Video Game Being Turned Into A Musical
If you are a certain age, you most definitely had the chance to play The Oregon Trail in school at some point. Maybe it was elementary school, perhaps middle or high school, at some point you lost an ox cross the river, maybe a member of your party was bit by a rattlesnake, it could have even been you bitten while playing the game. The quirky, Minnesota-made video game is now being turned into a musical.
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
