Minnesota State

A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves

There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
SAINT PAUL, MN
Freeze Warning for Tonight Across Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning in effect from 1 am tonight through 9 am Saturday morning across a large portion of Southern Minnesota, including Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Frost and freeze...
MINNESOTA STATE
12-year-old Boy Shot by His Uncle in Minnesota Hunting Accident

Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 12-year-old boy was shot by his uncle in an apparent hunting accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred around 8 a.m. Sunday on public hunting land near Motley. A news release says deputies rendered aid, brought the boy from St. Paul out of the woods where EMS personnel continued life-saving measures.
MOTLEY, MN
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Zoo’s Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Is Going On Now

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo! Now thru November 5, 2022, explore the glowing trail and support the Zoo at the same time!. The Glowing Trail is glowing because it's lined with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. And new this year, the trail will bring you right to A Night at the Library, with what a press release called "new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun."
MINNESOTA STATE
You Died Of Dysentery! Minnesota Video Game Being Turned Into A Musical

If you are a certain age, you most definitely had the chance to play The Oregon Trail in school at some point. Maybe it was elementary school, perhaps middle or high school, at some point you lost an ox cross the river, maybe a member of your party was bit by a rattlesnake, it could have even been you bitten while playing the game. The quirky, Minnesota-made video game is now being turned into a musical.
MINNESOTA STATE
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High

The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
MINNESOTA STATE
