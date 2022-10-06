Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel Said About Facing Alabama
The Volunteers coach has his team ranked in the top 10 and set to host the No. 3 Crimson Tide in the Third Saturday of October rivalry.
North Platte Telegraph
Sideline Chatter: In their defense, lying is a well-known part of fishing
These big ones didn’t get away. Two men were caught cheating — moments after being declared the winners of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail walleye fishing derby in Ohio — after tournament director Jason Fischer cut the “winning” fish open and discovered 10 lead weights stuffed inside.
NFL・
Minnesota man sets new US record with 2,560-pound pumpkin, wins NorCal contest
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.
Comments / 0