brproud.com
Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
NOLA.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
brproud.com
Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”
brproud.com
LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
brproud.com
Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
kadn.com
Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community
Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
brproud.com
7th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival back after pandemic cancellations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Library is excited to announce the return of its annual book festival celebrating books and literacy. Event organizers are calling this year’s festival their biggest event yet. This is the first book festival since 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic cancellations.
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
theadvocate.com
Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies
The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over
LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana. Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday. Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna,...
LSU Reveille
This week in Baton Rouge: Halloween fun, Jambalaya and classical music
A perfect date night combination: painting and trivia. Take a two-hour class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Painting With a Twist, 711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. You’ll bring home a painting with the theme “It’s Always Been You.” Materials start at $39. Tuesday, Oct....
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
Healthy family fun day taking place in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
brproud.com
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
