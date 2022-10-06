ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Donations needed for upcoming ‘Diapers, Wipes, & Formula’ drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One source estimates that 43.4 percent of families in East Baton Rouge Parish consist of single parents who are raising children on their own. Many single parent families face financial hardships, and according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine, those interviewed “described food and fuel poverty, and the need to make sacrifices to ensure that children’s basic needs were met. In some cases, participants went without food and struggled to pay bills.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Shreveport biology department sets itself apart with program variety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The head of Louisiana State University Shreveport‘s biology department says variety in concentrations gives the university a rare strength over similar programs at other colleges and universities. Dr. Santosh D’Mello, Professor & Chair of the LSUS Biology Department, says that many universities have become...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ascension Parish, LA
Education
Donaldsonville, LA
Education
City
Donaldsonville, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Donaldsonville, LA
Government
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

Students to receive iPads from 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge in literacy initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Students in the East Baton Rouge School System will be receiving iPads from the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to improve literacy. The organization is giving 500 iPads to EBR Schools students in its “BRidging the Gap” initiative. School leaders and 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will hold a presser at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 about the initiative.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Food desert impacting Jeanerette's community

Jeanerette, LA (KADN)- Four months after a fire destroyed their only grocery store, residents in the town of Jeanerette in Iberia Parish have found themselves still living in a food desert. Residents tell NEWS15 that the luckiest people in town are those that have vehicles saying they were lucky to...
JEANERETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Economy#Childcare#Early Education#Poverty#Parenting Tips#Toddlers Education#Diez
theadvocate.com

Longtime pastor and Southern University leader Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. dies

The Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., a longtime Baton Rouge pastor and leader of Southern University, has died at the age of 93, the university said in a news release Saturday. Bilberry, who died Friday, retired in 2019 after 35 years as pastor of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. Before that, he worked at Southern for 15 years as the first director of its Freshman Complex, organizer and director of its first Office of High School Relations and director of admissions. Governors Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster appointed him to the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Parenting
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Healthy family fun day taking place in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families are being encouraged to come out to a healthy family fun day in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event is being hosted by Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 323 E. Airport Avenue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy