Omaha, NE

WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Sunday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool across the metro again this morning, but not nearly as chilly as yesterday. Temperatures dipped into the upper 30s and low 40s around the area with mainly clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today along with a light west breeze which will help us to warm up very quickly. By Noon temperatures should already be climbing into the middle 60s with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Highs should top out near 77 degrees in Omaha and in Lincoln, making for some fantastic weather to get outdoors. Winds may gust to around 15mph in the afternoon, but that should not have a huge impact on outdoor plans.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha at-risk youth helped with new program

Chilly once again this morning but a quick warm-up is on the way. Beautiful this afternoon with highs climbing to around 77 in the metro. A great fall evening for the metro, not quite as cold tonight. We're warming up nicely for Sunday!. More than Pink Walk at Werner Park...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
OMAHA, NE
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Omaha Classic Film Event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to about the Omaha Classic Film Event at the Omaha Community Playhouse, with the comedy classic ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN! With guest speaker will be Ron Chaney grandson of acting icon Lon Chaney Jr who played the Wolfman. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One dead after shooting near Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday. It’s reported the shooting happened near 38th and Maple Street just before 8 p.m. Omaha police tell 6 News that when they arrived, one person had been shot and was declared dead on the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night. Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire at an Omaha apartment complex was quickly dealt with by firefighters. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Hickory and 74th Street at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Omaha Fire says when crews arrived they saw light smoke and found...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News WOWT tower removal progressing

Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff. We now know just how tall the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters is expected to be. The focus is all on Sen. Ben Sasse as he explains to the students and faculty at the University of Florida why he should be the school's next president.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Update on Mutual of Omaha's new downtown building

The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
LINCOLN, NE

