Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening front brings a cool down and storms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Monday we have another warm day in sight! We climb a few more degrees to the mid 80s Tuesday coming along with sunshine and a breezy to windy S wind. Gusts will be near 30 mph. Our next cold front brings some changes......
David’s Morning Forecast - Beautiful Sunday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool across the metro again this morning, but not nearly as chilly as yesterday. Temperatures dipped into the upper 30s and low 40s around the area with mainly clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today along with a light west breeze which will help us to warm up very quickly. By Noon temperatures should already be climbing into the middle 60s with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Highs should top out near 77 degrees in Omaha and in Lincoln, making for some fantastic weather to get outdoors. Winds may gust to around 15mph in the afternoon, but that should not have a huge impact on outdoor plans.
Omaha at-risk youth helped with new program
Chilly once again this morning but a quick warm-up is on the way. Beautiful this afternoon with highs climbing to around 77 in the metro. A great fall evening for the metro, not quite as cold tonight. We're warming up nicely for Sunday!. More than Pink Walk at Werner Park...
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.
Pedestrians and cyclists to have dedicated routes between Omaha, Council Bluffs
The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff. Election...
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Classic Film Event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to about the Omaha Classic Film Event at the Omaha Community Playhouse, with the comedy classic ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN! With guest speaker will be Ron Chaney grandson of acting icon Lon Chaney Jr who played the Wolfman. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday!
One dead after shooting near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead after a shooting in North Omaha Monday. It’s reported the shooting happened near 38th and Maple Street just before 8 p.m. Omaha police tell 6 News that when they arrived, one person had been shot and was declared dead on the scene.
38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night. Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire at an Omaha apartment complex was quickly dealt with by firefighters. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Hickory and 74th Street at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Omaha Fire says when crews arrived they saw light smoke and found...
6 News WOWT tower removal progressing
Update on Mutual of Omaha's new downtown building
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
