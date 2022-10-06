OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool across the metro again this morning, but not nearly as chilly as yesterday. Temperatures dipped into the upper 30s and low 40s around the area with mainly clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today along with a light west breeze which will help us to warm up very quickly. By Noon temperatures should already be climbing into the middle 60s with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Highs should top out near 77 degrees in Omaha and in Lincoln, making for some fantastic weather to get outdoors. Winds may gust to around 15mph in the afternoon, but that should not have a huge impact on outdoor plans.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO