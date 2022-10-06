Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Community College to host Senior Day; $6K in scholarships given away
Barton Community College will help area high school seniors plan for their futures at Senior Day, starting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16, with a sign-up deadline of Nov. 1. Those interested can sign up at seniorday.bartonccc.edu. The annual senior day will feature campus tours, sessions with advisors and admissions representatives,...
Great Bend firefighters busy educating, prepping for spaghetti feed
October may be the busiest month for Great Bend firefighters. On top of Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 9-15 this year, the firefighters are also preparing for their 17th annual spaghetti feed fundraiser on Nov. 3 at the Knights of Columbus in Great Bend. "It's our big fundraiser...
Great Bend selected to host state baseball tournament again
For the 9th straight season, Great Bend will be the location for the Class 2-1A State Baseball Tournament. The Great Bend Recreation Commission board accepted a letter of agreement with the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) to host the tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex. GBRC Assistant...
Great Bend Chamber After Hours hosted at Camp Aldrich Oct. 20
Cinnamon rolls, cider, chili, wine, beer and multiple giveaways will be available at the family-friendly “After Hours” event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Camp Aldrich, hosted by Barton Community College in conjunction with the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. Giveaways will include multiple “cozy fall baskets” of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎙Chamber Connect show: Great Bend Chamber staff
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Scott Donovan and members from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce that aired Oct. 6, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (10/10)
Oct. 10 - 4 p.m. F. Executive Session: Personnel Matters of Non-Elected Personnel. In compliance with KSA 75-4319, the board will recess to executive session, if needed, in compliance with Kansas Open Meetings Act. IX. Other Business. X. Commissioners Time and Questions. XI. Adjournment.
Son bullied, Great Bend mom wants cell phones removed from school
Hours after a story on Great Bend Post was released depicting cyber bullying that was reported at Hoisington Middle School, a mother of a student at Great Bend High School came forward and said, “there’s a lot going on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg because so many parents have a story.”
📷Great Bend Rec youth outdoor soccer team photos
The Great Bend Recreation Commission released their 2022 outdoor soccer teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend
D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
🎤City Edition: Great Bend Fire Dept. staff
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Mike Hesher and members from the Great Bend Fire Department that aired Oct. 5, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Lady Panther tennis team ends season in Salina
The top-six players at Saturday's Class 5A regional tennis tournament in Salina advanced to the state tournament. The rest called it a season. Both Lady Panther singles players and both doubles team made early exits to close out the GBHS season. Playing as the No. 8 seed, Kaylin Wahlmeier was...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ichabods Spoil Tiger Homecoming
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State fell by a score of 45-14 to Washburn on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the annual Homecoming game at Lewis Field Stadium. The Ichabods improved to 4-2 overall, while FHSU moved to 1-5. Washburn seized momentum early in the game with a 44-yard touchdown pass followed shortly after by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The Ichabods led 14-0 after the first quarter. They added a one-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-0. The Tigers finally snapped the scoring run when Jack Dawson ran the ball in from six yards out at 7:20 in the second quarter. Washburn went on to add a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to lead 24-7 at the break.
🎧Clear anti-Kelly sentiment expressed in Great Bend with GOP bus tour
As part of a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour, several Kansas Republican Party candidates stopped in Great Bend Thursday evening as election day is a month away. With a crowd of 40-50 people at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall introduced the Republican candidates. Marshall wasted little time letting those gathered to know the candidates’ view on Democratic President Joe Biden and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
tigermedianet.com
Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas
Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
Report of photos taken of Hoisington student undressing in locker room
The USD 431 Hoisington Board of Education heard from the mother and grandfather of a middle school student at Monday’s meeting. Molly Brewer (mother) and Wayne Stout (grandfather) reported that the student was a victim of cyber bullying on district grounds and want improved policies in place to prevent the incidents from happening again.
4-vehicle accident on K-156, northeast of Great Bend
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 3:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident north of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center on K-156 Highway, northeast of Great Bend. Upon arrival, officers located a four-vehicle collision which included a truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, as well as...
Hays Octoberfest eats include big bierock
A giant bierock, weighing in at 96.5 pounds, was featured Saturday at Octoberfest in Hays. The average bierock weighs about 8 ounces and is 4 by 4 inches. Philip Kuhn and his team from The Press and Big Smoke Barbecue served up the massive German breaded meat pocket. "It started...
Larned police officer finishes training
The Larned Police Department announced that Officer Jeremiah Slattery has successfully completed his law enforcement training with the 299th Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Sept. 30. Officer Slattery underwent 14 weeks of training at KLETC. Officer Slattery is married with a child and has...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0