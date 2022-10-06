ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (10/10)

Oct. 10 - 4 p.m. F. Executive Session: Personnel Matters of Non-Elected Personnel. In compliance with KSA 75-4319, the board will recess to executive session, if needed, in compliance with Kansas Open Meetings Act. IX. Other Business. X. Commissioners Time and Questions. XI. Adjournment.
Great Bend Post

Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend

D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther tennis team ends season in Salina

The top-six players at Saturday's Class 5A regional tennis tournament in Salina advanced to the state tournament. The rest called it a season. Both Lady Panther singles players and both doubles team made early exits to close out the GBHS season. Playing as the No. 8 seed, Kaylin Wahlmeier was...
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Gambling with the 2023 Wheat Crop

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 4, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought. Exceptional drought is enveloping most of Southeast Kansas and moving into South Central Kansas along with a good portion of Southwest and moving in Northwest Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (October 11 to 15) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 13 to 19) indicates continued near normal temperatures and precipitation.
Great Bend Post

Ichabods Spoil Tiger Homecoming

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State fell by a score of 45-14 to Washburn on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the annual Homecoming game at Lewis Field Stadium. The Ichabods improved to 4-2 overall, while FHSU moved to 1-5. Washburn seized momentum early in the game with a 44-yard touchdown pass followed shortly after by a blocked punt returned for a touchdown. The Ichabods led 14-0 after the first quarter. They added a one-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to extend the lead to 21-0. The Tigers finally snapped the scoring run when Jack Dawson ran the ball in from six yards out at 7:20 in the second quarter. Washburn went on to add a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to lead 24-7 at the break.
Great Bend Post

🎧Clear anti-Kelly sentiment expressed in Great Bend with GOP bus tour

As part of a six-day, 27-stop, statewide bus tour, several Kansas Republican Party candidates stopped in Great Bend Thursday evening as election day is a month away. With a crowd of 40-50 people at Jack Kilby Square in downtown Great Bend, U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall introduced the Republican candidates. Marshall wasted little time letting those gathered to know the candidates’ view on Democratic President Joe Biden and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
tigermedianet.com

Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas

Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
Great Bend Post

4-vehicle accident on K-156, northeast of Great Bend

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 3:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident north of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center on K-156 Highway, northeast of Great Bend. Upon arrival, officers located a four-vehicle collision which included a truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, as well as...
Hays Post

Hays Octoberfest eats include big bierock

A giant bierock, weighing in at 96.5 pounds, was featured Saturday at Octoberfest in Hays. The average bierock weighs about 8 ounces and is 4 by 4 inches. Philip Kuhn and his team from The Press and Big Smoke Barbecue served up the massive German breaded meat pocket. "It started...
Great Bend Post

Larned police officer finishes training

The Larned Police Department announced that Officer Jeremiah Slattery has successfully completed his law enforcement training with the 299th Basic Training Class at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Sept. 30. Officer Slattery underwent 14 weeks of training at KLETC. Officer Slattery is married with a child and has...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

