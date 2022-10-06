ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

iBerkshires.com

McCann Tea Room Opens for the Semester

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Students in McCann Technical School's Culinary Arts Department opened the McCann Tea Room for its 61st year on Thursday morning, with plans to open the kitchen several more times throughout October, November and December. The tea room operates on select days inside the school from...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
homenewshere.com

Lifestyle: Enjoy October delights on The Bridge of Flowers

If you’re thinking about heading west for some leaf peeping this month, set out for a perfect day trip in Shelburne Falls for the best of natural beauty and deep-rooted history. Located just two hours from the Merrimack Valley on the Deerfield River, Shelburne Falls is a village and business district shared between the towns of Buckland and Shelburne.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
LEVERETT, MA
Travel Maven

The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
PAXTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield DPW Selling Rain Barrels

(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Department of Public Works is selling rain barrels to help residents in the ongoing drought. As of October 7th, the Connecticut River Valley Region of Massachusetts has been upgraded to a “mild drought” as September rains have provided some relief. However, streamflow is declining in some areas again due to low groundwater and little rain since the end of September.
GREENFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Milling Roads This Week

(Greenfield, MA) The Northeast Paving Company will be milling roads in Greenfield this week to prepare for paving. On Wednesday, October 12th Forest Ave and Linden Ave will be milled; Thursday, October 13th crews will be on Federal St. and Pleasant St.; and on Friday work will continue on Federal St. as well as Westwood Rd.
GREENFIELD, MA

