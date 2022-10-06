Read full article on original website
Omaha Everyday: Omaha Classic Film Event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to about the Omaha Classic Film Event at the Omaha Community Playhouse, with the comedy classic ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN! With guest speaker will be Ron Chaney grandson of acting icon Lon Chaney Jr who played the Wolfman. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday!
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
Omaha at-risk youth helped with new program
Chilly once again this morning but a quick warm-up is on the way. Beautiful this afternoon with highs climbing to around 77 in the metro. A great fall evening for the metro, not quite as cold tonight. We're warming up nicely for Sunday!. More than Pink Walk at Werner Park...
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
6 News WOWT tower removal progressing
Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff. We now know just how tall the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters is expected to be. The focus is all on Sen. Ben Sasse as he explains to the students and faculty at the University of Florida why he should be the school's next president.
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
‘It’s important to the Native community’: Joslyn Castle celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday was Indigenous Peoples’ Day, during which Joslyn Castle hosted their first indigenous people’s celebration. “We want to elevate our image,” event organizer Grace Johnson, said. “We want to know we’re still here.”. Johnson is part of Society of Care. It’s...
Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.
Pedestrians and cyclists to have dedicated routes between Omaha, Council Bluffs
David’s Morning Forecast - Crisp morning, nice afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us waking up this morning to the first freeze of the season. Temperatures bottomed out in the 20s outside of the metro, Omaha dipping to 30 degrees to start the day. A very crisp morning with a layer of frost for just about everyone. The frost and freeze should effectively end the growing season for the majority of the area, although temperatures will warm quite a bit in the coming days.
38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night. Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.
Update on Mutual of Omaha's new downtown building
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha DEA officials say the number of illegal fentanyl pills they’re taking off the streets is rapidly growing. A few years ago agents were finding a few pills with each bust now they’re picking up thousands of fentanyl-laced pills at a time. A Papillion mother wants everyone to know that the drug is in our community and causing a lot of pain.
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening front brings a cool down and storms
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Monday we have another warm day in sight! We climb a few more degrees to the mid 80s Tuesday coming along with sunshine and a breezy to windy S wind. Gusts will be near 30 mph. Our next cold front brings some changes......
Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
