Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Omaha Classic Film Event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to about the Omaha Classic Film Event at the Omaha Community Playhouse, with the comedy classic ABBOTT AND COSTELLO MEET FRANKENSTEIN! With guest speaker will be Ron Chaney grandson of acting icon Lon Chaney Jr who played the Wolfman. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Omaha at-risk youth helped with new program

Chilly once again this morning but a quick warm-up is on the way. Beautiful this afternoon with highs climbing to around 77 in the metro. A great fall evening for the metro, not quite as cold tonight. We're warming up nicely for Sunday!. More than Pink Walk at Werner Park...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News WOWT tower removal progressing

Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff. We now know just how tall the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters is expected to be. The focus is all on Sen. Ben Sasse as he explains to the students and faculty at the University of Florida why he should be the school's next president.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Crisp morning, nice afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us waking up this morning to the first freeze of the season. Temperatures bottomed out in the 20s outside of the metro, Omaha dipping to 30 degrees to start the day. A very crisp morning with a layer of frost for just about everyone. The frost and freeze should effectively end the growing season for the majority of the area, although temperatures will warm quite a bit in the coming days.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

38-year-old wakes up to gunshots in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night. Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Update on Mutual of Omaha's new downtown building

The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion mother talks about her son’s fentanyl death, spreads awareness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha DEA officials say the number of illegal fentanyl pills they’re taking off the streets is rapidly growing. A few years ago agents were finding a few pills with each bust now they’re picking up thousands of fentanyl-laced pills at a time. A Papillion mother wants everyone to know that the drug is in our community and causing a lot of pain.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson isn't supporting either candidate for Sheriff

The crew tearing down the old 6 News WOWT tower made progress over the weekend, removing the very top pieces. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, work continued as the dismantling extended into the area where the gin pole was first installed. New Mutual of Omaha headquarters. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
LINCOLN, NE

