OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us waking up this morning to the first freeze of the season. Temperatures bottomed out in the 20s outside of the metro, Omaha dipping to 30 degrees to start the day. A very crisp morning with a layer of frost for just about everyone. The frost and freeze should effectively end the growing season for the majority of the area, although temperatures will warm quite a bit in the coming days.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO