The Plover VFW has scheduled a steak and omelet breakfast fundraiser on Oct. 16. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 am to noon at the VFW Post, 2970 Hickory Dr. The breakfast will feature a choice of steak and omelet combo for $10.50, or sausage and omelet combo for $8. Prices include hash browns, buttermilk or potato pancakes, toast, and a choice of coffee, milk, tomato juice, or orange juice. A children’s plate for ages 12 and younger is $4 and includes two sausages, two pancakes, toast, and a choice of tomato juice, orange juice, or milk.

PLOVER, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO