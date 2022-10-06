Read full article on original website
Jacob M. Guenther, 31
Jacob M. Guenther, 31, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Jacob was born on March 22, 1991, the son of Mark Guenther and Theresa (Gappa) Millonig. Growing up, he attended Mosinee schools, but later attended Stevens Point, graduating from SPASH.
VFW schedules breakfast fundraiser
The Plover VFW has scheduled a steak and omelet breakfast fundraiser on Oct. 16. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 am to noon at the VFW Post, 2970 Hickory Dr. The breakfast will feature a choice of steak and omelet combo for $10.50, or sausage and omelet combo for $8. Prices include hash browns, buttermilk or potato pancakes, toast, and a choice of coffee, milk, tomato juice, or orange juice. A children’s plate for ages 12 and younger is $4 and includes two sausages, two pancakes, toast, and a choice of tomato juice, orange juice, or milk.
SPASH grad, father of 10, reopens popular restaurant
A popular egg roll restaurant has relocated to Plover. B's Egg Rolls closed its Division St. location when owner Bee Yang deci...
Neighbor’s garbage burn triggers Metro Fire call
Metro Fire crews were called to the downtown Hi-Rise on Sunday night after residents reported the smell of smoke.
Sending us a press release? Check here first.
***Writing an open letter/letter to the editor? Those guidelines are here.***. While our publication specializes in hard news about local government, crime, business, and investigative reporting, we rely on news tips and submissions from the community to supplement our coverage. Because of this, we encourage all groups and organizations to send us press releases or media alerts for news and events that occur inside Portage County.
