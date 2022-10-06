ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Louisiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 6, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRShO_0iPB8qGS00

Keep up with the latest Louisiana high school football scores on SBLive as Week 6 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 6 of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season kicks off Thursday (October 6) and continues Friday with more than 150 games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 6 action on SBLive Louisiana , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Louisiana high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE LOUISIANA SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Louisiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Louisiana:

Arch Manning, Texas football commit, breaks high school passing records of uncles Peyton, Eli Manning

Shorthanded Northside spoils Peabody's Homecoming with 40-34 win

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week (Sept 26-Oct.2)?

Episcopal-Baton Rouge tailback Reid Chauvin is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)

Full football coverage on SBLive Louisiana

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Games#Linus K12#Linus High School#Live Scores#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Nfhs Network#Sblive Sports
Scorebook Live

Mills' Jabrae Shaw is Week 5 play of the week winner

Mills senior running back/defensive back Jabrae Shaw earned Week 5 Play of the Week honors. The University of Central Arkansas commit picked up an overwhelming 67.75% of the vote for his 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.  Newport’s C.J. Young was second with just over 30 percent.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy