ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana say a man suspected of killing two people was fatally shot during a shootout with officers. The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola. It was more than four hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a home in the town near Indiana’s border with Michigan and Ohio. Police say the man exchanged gunfire with officers, then fled on foot. During another exchange, he was struck at least once and died. No names were released.

ANGOLA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO