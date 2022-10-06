Read full article on original website
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, But Can It Break This Key Resistance?
The XRP price has been swimming against the tide and continues to show strength against larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A potential settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple might continue to prompt this cryptocurrency to the upside. At the time of writing, the...
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
TA: Bitcoin Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch
Bitcoin price is consolidating losses above the $19,200 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $19,700. Bitcoin is facing barrier near the $19,550 and $19,600 resistance levels. The price is below above $20,100 and the 100 hourly simple...
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
ATOM price struggles on high timeframes to trend higher despite showing bullish sentiment in recent times. ATOM trades below uptrend support as the price looks bearish with the current market state. The price of ATOM eyes key support as price trades below 50 and 200-day EMA. The price of Cosmos...
Stellar (XLM) Still Contemplating To Join The Green Part, Will Price Give In?
XLM price shows could be ready for a major boost as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XLM trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XLM eyes a rally...
How to Get Free Bitcoins in 2022 – Top Proven Methods
The cryptocurrency industry is notorious for giving out free Bitcoin, especially in the early days. However, the price explosion has slightly dampened finding platforms that provide free Bitcoin over recent years. Well, you might be happy to know that free Bitcoins are still everywhere; you just need to know where...
How These 5 New Crypto Bagged $50 Billion In Market Value In Less Than A Week
Crypto developers seem to be unfazed by the bearish market as they continue to introduce new altcoins or tokens into the space. It is because of this that digital currency price and information data platform CoinGecko is now tracking 13,201 cryptocurrencies. Despite the bloody month of September for most cryptos,...
Will New Meme Coin Big Eyes Coin have as much Market Potential as Solana and Algorand upon Launch?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the new cryptocurrencies currently creating a buzz in the fourth stage of its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is seeking entry into the cryptocurrency market to disrupt the meme coin sector with unique offerings. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) already exhibiting signs of...
Feed3, Bitcoin, and Chiliz: Top 3 cryptos that can help you make gains even in a bear market
Cryptocurrencies are a quintessential part of investment portfolios today, unlike a few years ago when they struggled to be taken more seriously. With the lack of a regulatory framework and blockchain technology still being in its nascent stage, cryptocurrencies struggled to make their presence felt. Cut to the present and they are now one of the most sought-after digital assets all by clocking sustained and promising results. Moreover, what has helped their case is a fast-paced development of an ecosystem that has made them more accessible. For instance, not only are there cryptocurrency trading platforms to help investors, but they can play blockchain-based games and build decentralized apps on many of these platforms.
Ethereum Price Plunge To $1,150 On The Horizon As Bulls Show Weak Hands
Ethereum declined below the $1,300 support against the US Dollar. ETH is showing bearish signs and there is a risk of a more losses towards $1,200 or even $1,150. Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the...
Three Altcoins That Every Investor Should Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Binance Coin, Chainlink and Moshnake Token
Bear markets are a period in an industry where there is an abundance of extreme market volatility and negative prices. Since the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market that has refused to let up. It is currently putting a strain on the day-to-day activities of crypto regulars, such as investors and traders.
TA: Ethereum Price at Make-or-Break Levels, Rally Remains Attractive To Sellers
Ethereum declined below the $1,350 support against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if there is a clear above the $1,350 resistance. Ethereum started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $1,385 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $1,350 and the 100 hourly...
Big Eyes, LooksRare, And Bat – Smart Crypto Investment Beyond The Crypto Winter
Big Eyes (BIG), LooksRare (LOOKS), and Basic Attention Token (BAT) are crypto assets with distinct utilities and features. However, they share similarities based on their prospect of having a great after-winter run, per analysis. LooksRare (LOOKS) and Basic Attention Token (BAT) have had to endure the bear market effect, suffering...
How This Crypto Pulled Off A Surprise 60% Rally In This Area – Find Out Here
Crypto assets have different utilities, but at the end of the day, their performance will be evaluated by their trading price, volume and total market capitalization. That is perhaps the lesson that was reminded to the Polygon network and its native cryptocurrency MATIC, which continues to decline after attaining its all-time high just 10 months ago.
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, MKR
The crypto market saw prices move from key support across all boards, with the crypto marketcap finding some relief recently as it aims to reclaim its resistance of $1.2 trillion. This has led to market sentiments returning bullish, with many crypto assets rallying from the key support and producing double-digit gains. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptocurrencies you should pay attention to this week.
Ethereum Could See A 15% Drop This Week – A Retreat To The $1,000 Support?
Ethereum is having a good week, staying in the green zone of the crypto space for the past seven days and raising its price by 3.7%. Ethereum is currently caught in an inverted pennant pattern. A resumption of the bearish trend is highly possible for the altcoin. $1,130 might be...
Can MetaCryp Become The Next Big Play-to-Earn Token After Axie Infinity And Decentraland?
The concept of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games has been modified over time, thanks to the advent of NFTs and the metaverse. With the massive success of the crypto gaming sector, MetaCryp (MTCR), a new cryptocurrency, aims to be the next big Play-to-Earn token. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) are...
