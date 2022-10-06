Read full article on original website
New Herschel Walker accusation during Senate campaign’s final stretch
NBC News has obtained text messages between Hershel Walker’s wife and the woman who has told other news outlets that he had paid for her abortion. They suggest a more complicated relationship between she and the football star. The Republican candidate has denied he knew of the woman having an abortion.Oct. 8, 2022.
Trump’s shadiness doesn't mean it was OK to give Hunter Biden a pass
Reports that Hunter Biden may be on the cusp of criminal charges related to his taxes and statements he has given about a gun purchase prove at least one thing: The myriad controversies involving the president’s son were a legitimate news story deserving of serious journalistic investigation, even though they weren’t treated that way when they first arose.
Trump ‘understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in,’ says Haberman
Maggie Haberman, senior New York Times political reporter, joins Meet the Press in an exclusive interview to discuss former President Donald Trump.Oct. 9, 2022.
Bacon: 'I've made my own mistakes in life. Herschel has too.'
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) defends GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker amid abortion allegations during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 9, 2022.
‘Saturday Night Live’ tackle Herschel Walker accusations, Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer cheating allegations
During "Saturday Night Live's" “Weekend Update” cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost poked fun at allegations surrounding Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and in a spoof of a CNN breaking news segment cast members tackled the cheating allegations of former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer.Oct. 9, 2022.
Slotkin on 2024: If Biden runs, I'll support him. But Democrats 'need new blood.'
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) emphasizes her push for new Democratic leadership, including her vote against Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Oct. 9, 2022.
