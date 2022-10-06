Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
Can Terra Classic’s USTC Stablecoin Ever Reclaim $1?
Terra developer Tobias Andersen submitted a proposal yesterday for the Terra Classic community to work on repegging USTC to $1. Andersen claims the repeg could be accomplished by attracting new businesses to the Terra Classic blockchain. There are several reasons to doubt the viability of the plan, not least of...
cryptobriefing.com
Stablecoins: Everything You Need to Know
Stablecoins are blockchain tokens that are designed to hold a specific value. They typically track the price of fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar. The most common types of stablecoins are fiat-backed, overcollateralized, and algorithmic, and there are significant differences between each of them. Stablecoins play a key role in...
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones
Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum’s Supply is Shrinking Again. Here’s Why
ETH has turned deflationary over the past 24 hours. High gas consumption to mint tokens for the new project XEN Crypto is the primary cause of the ETH supply drop. ETH's supply has started to drop on several occasions since Ethereum completed "the Merge" in September. The Ethereum network has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of England widens bond market intervention in fresh attempt to calm markets – business live
BoE warns that gilt market chaos poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”, as IFS warns the chancellor faces finding £60bn of spending cuts
cryptobriefing.com
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase & Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel
A breakthrough in mathematics enables new, non-blockchain, Web3 use cases that go beyond traditional distributed ledgers, crypto and encryption. Much-anticipated Web3 startup Nillion announces the appointment of Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel. Danas Cohen, a former top lawyer at Coinbase and Bloomberg, joins a team of technology leaders including CTO Conrad Whelan, the Founding Engineer of Uber, that is using breakthrough technology to create the first fully decentralized secure multi-party computation (MPC) network in Web3.
cryptobriefing.com
Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Partner Again to Give Away 25 Million Razer Silver
Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has today announced a another market-leading partnership with Razer Silver, a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. 100 Winners Will Take Home 250,000 Razer...
Comments / 0