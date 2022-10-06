ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Can Terra Classic’s USTC Stablecoin Ever Reclaim $1?

Terra developer Tobias Andersen submitted a proposal yesterday for the Terra Classic community to work on repegging USTC to $1. Andersen claims the repeg could be accomplished by attracting new businesses to the Terra Classic blockchain. There are several reasons to doubt the viability of the plan, not least of...
Stablecoins: Everything You Need to Know

Stablecoins are blockchain tokens that are designed to hold a specific value. They typically track the price of fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar. The most common types of stablecoins are fiat-backed, overcollateralized, and algorithmic, and there are significant differences between each of them. Stablecoins play a key role in...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
Ethereum’s Supply is Shrinking Again. Here’s Why

ETH has turned deflationary over the past 24 hours. High gas consumption to mint tokens for the new project XEN Crypto is the primary cause of the ETH supply drop. ETH's supply has started to drop on several occasions since Ethereum completed "the Merge" in September. The Ethereum network has...
#Hack#Bnb Chain Halted#Tether#Usdt#Eth#Busd#The Bnb Chain
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase & Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel

A breakthrough in mathematics enables new, non-blockchain, Web3 use cases that go beyond traditional distributed ledgers, crypto and encryption. Much-anticipated Web3 startup Nillion announces the appointment of Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel. Danas Cohen, a former top lawyer at Coinbase and Bloomberg, joins a team of technology leaders including CTO Conrad Whelan, the Founding Engineer of Uber, that is using breakthrough technology to create the first fully decentralized secure multi-party computation (MPC) network in Web3.
Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Partner Again to Give Away 25 Million Razer Silver

Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has today announced a another market-leading partnership with Razer Silver, a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. 100 Winners Will Take Home 250,000 Razer...
