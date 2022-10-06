Read full article on original website
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state’s office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote. It blames the error on a database glitch and insists anyone who isn’t a citizen and tries to register won’t be able to. The news comes at a time of widespread and often unfounded skepticism of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election. It also comes as Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party condemned the error. An elections expert says the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.
Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant was filed Friday by an attorney for the nephew of a former Mississippi Department of Human Services director. Bryant’s attorney, Billy Quin, says Monday that the subpoena is “being misused for political purposes.” Bryant was governor two terms, ending in 2020. A Human Services lawsuit seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money in one of the poorest states in the U.S.
Florida governor debate on for Oct. 24 after hurricane delay
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The only scheduled debate between candidates for governor in Florida is back on for Oct. 24 after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist were initially supposed to debate on WPEC-TV on Wednesday. The deadly storm that came ashore Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida last week dashed those plans. West Palm Beach-based WPEC said on its website the rescheduled debate will air statewide as initially planned beginning at 7 p.m. It will come after mail-in voting has already begun and with early voting starting in many parts of Florida the same day as the debate.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents are being allowed to return to a coastal Florida island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian. But the governor on Saturday is still warning residents that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services. Gov. Ron DeSantis says portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials are being trucked in for residents who want to stay. While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage for possible victims.
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.” The facility’s owner, Sheila Sanders, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that she was unaware of the videos until Wednesday. She said one apparently was filmed in September and another on Tuesday but no one told her about it. Sanders says the employees have been fired. The state Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says toxicology reports show six wolves found dead this year in the state’s northeast region were poisoned. Fish and Wildlife officials said Monday the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18. The agency found two additional wolves in the following month. Officials say toxicology results revealed all six died from ingesting poison. Anyone with relevant information is asked to report it confidentially by calling Fish and Wildlife’s poaching hotline. Conservation groups are offering a $51,000 reward for tips leading to convictions.
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
Maryland AG joins family’s appeal in ‘Serial’ murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman’s family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee’s brother has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Adnan Syed, whose conviction for Lee’s 1999 killing was reversed in September. Lee’s brother argues that his family didn’t get adequate notice of a the hearing last month where Syed’s conviction was reversed. Attorney General Brian Frosch’s office said in a court filing Friday that Lee’s brother has a right to appeal given his status as the victim’s representative.
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter seaplanes. It warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator, a movable surface of the horizontal tail that controls the plane’s pitch. The newspaper reported the warning was not the result of the investigation into the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island. The directive said officials received “multiple recent reports” of cracks in that particular part.
Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska’s Arctic coast
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Damage reports indicate that a fall storm packing strong winds damaged roofs and windows in parts of western and northwest Alaska and resulted in flooding of roads in the far northern city of Utqiagvik. National Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Chriest says water levels dropped by midday Saturday across the region. A new storm is expected to hit the Arctic coast this week. The system is expected to bring elevated surf and strong winds to the Arctic coast Tuesday through Thursday. But Chriest says water levels and winds aren’t expected to be as high as with the last storm.
