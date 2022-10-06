Read full article on original website
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lyla Hokett
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Lyla Hokett was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, in Wichita – days after her 13th birthday. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lyla may still be in town. LYLA HOKETT. Missing from:...
Man pleads guilty in deaths of Kansas teen and her boyfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting deaths of a teenage Wichita couple whose bodies were found three days apart. Dontenzie Kelly, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced next month after admitting to two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and 17-year-old Michael Beasley.
Police offering reward to locate Kan. domestic violence suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is offering a minimum $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of seven highlighted Domestic Violence offenders, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The increased reward amount is available until the end of October, as part of National Domestic Violence Awareness...
Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
Kansas man sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for death of a child
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Great Bend, Kansas has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Bend, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District...
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
Salina Police attempt to identify possible witnesses of travel center theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify possible witnesses of the theft of a travel center that left it out more than $1,300. The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 26, officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N 9th St. with reports of a theft.
Kansas man sentenced for death of his 5-month old son
GREAT BEND – A Great Bend man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Bend, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District Court by...
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
Wichita man charged with alleged attempt to traffick fentanyl mixture
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with an alleged attempt to traffick around 40 grams of a mixture that contained fentanyl. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita, related to alleged drug trafficking.
Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
Witnesses: Driver killed in crash near Derby ran stop sign
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and another was hospitalized following a crash north of Derby. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at K-15 and 55th Street South. Lt. Jason Gill with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign. The truck then collided with a Subaru SUV that was southbound on K-15.
