Much like during the first half of October 2017, a trough of low pressure along the California coastline will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, and low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, an Omega Block will keep the storm track to the north of California. Overall, temperatures will remain mild.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO