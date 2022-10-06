Read full article on original website
Heavy marine layer to persist, temperatures remain mild | Central Coast Weather Report
Much like during the first half of October 2017, a trough of low pressure along the California coastline will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, and low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, an Omega Block will keep the storm track to the north of California. Overall, temperatures will remain mild.
Suspect named in Saturday morning murder in Santa Ynez
Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of...
Caltrans breaks ground on Chumash Museum Highway beautification project
Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez. The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
CAPA Pet of the Week: Pretty Boy
Pretty Boy is a 2-year-old male, black and tan German shepherd dog mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Pretty Boy’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the...
Juvenile arrested after threatening to kill Lompoc resident, standoff with police
A juvenile who escaped from Los Prietos Boys Camp was arrested Friday after he allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill someone, then was in a nearly six-hour standoff with officers, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers were sent to a residence in the 600 block of North...
