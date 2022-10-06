ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV

WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
New PUC project to improve access to electricity in the Valley

The Valley is getting much-needed improvements to its power grid. The Public Utility of Commission of Texas ordered the construction of six new transmission lines and proposed three new substations that will improve the Valley's access to power. "Sometimes there's not enough highway to get all of the electricity down...
Utility work suspends water service in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Organization holding voter registration events at UTRGV campuses

A local organization is helping people register to vote for the November elections. So far, Texas Turnout has helped register more than 1,700 people by heading to high school campuses, colleges and other events in the community. "To register to vote, all you will need is the last four digits...
Edinburg residents prompt changes to Schunior construction

A group of Edinburg residents banded together to confront city leaders about the road construction happening in front of their homes. And in a not-always-likely turn of events, the community members’ actions caused the City to shift their construction plan. Charlie Vela is one of several residents along Schunior...
New tech office in McAllen

Zoho, a private software development company, opened a new location in McAllen in April as part of the company’s transnational localism belief. This is the third office the company opens in Texas and the first in the Rio Grande Valley. The company has been in business for over 25...
Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction

Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
The Port Of Harlingen Celebrates 70 Years

HARLINGEN, TX – The Port of Harlingen Authority celebrated 70 years in operation and the dedication of the new addition of the Port’s Administration Building with a ribbon-cutting event, Thursday, Sept. 23. On Feb. 27, 1952, The Port of Harlingen Authority, then The Arroyo Colorado Navigation District of...
Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash

Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
Palmhurst resident claims $1 million in lottery ticket

A Palmhurst resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate, according to a news release from Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5700 N. 23rd St, in McAllen. The Palmurst resident wished...
