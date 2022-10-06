Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV
WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
KRGV
New PUC project to improve access to electricity in the Valley
The Valley is getting much-needed improvements to its power grid. The Public Utility of Commission of Texas ordered the construction of six new transmission lines and proposed three new substations that will improve the Valley's access to power. "Sometimes there's not enough highway to get all of the electricity down...
riograndeguardian.com
Treviño: Let’s shuttle those visiting McAllen for business to Hidalgo’s historic district
HIDALGO, Texas – Let’s have a shuttle service from the McAllen hotels surrounding the city’s convention center to the city of Hidalgo’s historic district. That way, all the visiting business men and women who are at a loose end following their conventions can see some historic local attractions.
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
Utility work suspends water service in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
KRGV
Organization holding voter registration events at UTRGV campuses
A local organization is helping people register to vote for the November elections. So far, Texas Turnout has helped register more than 1,700 people by heading to high school campuses, colleges and other events in the community. "To register to vote, all you will need is the last four digits...
progresstimes.net
Edinburg residents prompt changes to Schunior construction
A group of Edinburg residents banded together to confront city leaders about the road construction happening in front of their homes. And in a not-always-likely turn of events, the community members’ actions caused the City to shift their construction plan. Charlie Vela is one of several residents along Schunior...
utrgvrider.com
New tech office in McAllen
Zoho, a private software development company, opened a new location in McAllen in April as part of the company’s transnational localism belief. This is the third office the company opens in Texas and the first in the Rio Grande Valley. The company has been in business for over 25...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction
Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row. "This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!" Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds,...
laferianews.net
The Port Of Harlingen Celebrates 70 Years
HARLINGEN, TX – The Port of Harlingen Authority celebrated 70 years in operation and the dedication of the new addition of the Port’s Administration Building with a ribbon-cutting event, Thursday, Sept. 23. On Feb. 27, 1952, The Port of Harlingen Authority, then The Arroyo Colorado Navigation District of...
Houston Chronicle
Republicans pin hope on Latino vote in Rio Grande Valley, Texas’ new battleground
HARLINGEN, Texas — After a Texas Young Republicans banquet last weekend, Albert Alaniz watched as Sen. Ted Cruz rallied the party faithful on behalf of three GOP Latina candidates running for Congress in the Rio Grande Valley, a Democratic stronghold through most of the state’s history. The 55-year-old...
Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
KSAT 12
6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash
Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
KRGV
The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status and register.
"The Texas voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s how to check your status and register." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
KRGV
Palmhurst resident claims $1 million in lottery ticket
A Palmhurst resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate, according to a news release from Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5700 N. 23rd St, in McAllen. The Palmurst resident wished...
Residents voice anger at BPUB meeting following failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board met publicly Monday for the first time since the release of a forensic review of BPUB’s failed attempt to build multimillion dollar power plant. The audience at the meeting erupted in cheers and applause in response to a resident’s public comments, calling upon the board to take […]
Why Is Parking At The El Paso County Coliseum Such A Huge Pain
Getting in and out of the coliseum parking lot is tough, especially the "getting in" part. Along with a zillion other people, we inched our way into the El Paso County Coliseum for Disney On Ice last night. Literally, inched. "Family" shows always draw huge crowds and last night was...
