Animals

Phys.org

Clip provides first proof of orcas killing white sharks

Scientists have published new findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world's largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the southern...
studyfinds.org

Catching and releasing sharks may do more harm than anglers think

DUBLIN, Ireland — Catching and releasing sharks may seem like a humane practice by anglers, but a new study finds it may still do tremendous harm to these ocean predators. Researchers from Trinity College Dublin say taking these cold-blooded creatures out of the water for even a short time sends their body temperature soaring.
Ingram Atkinson

Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled

What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Phys.org

Video footage provides first detailed observation of orcas hunting white sharks in South Africa

The first direct evidence of orcas killing white sharks in South Africa has been captured by both a helicopter and drone pilot, and a new open-access paper published today in The Ecological Society of America's journal Ecology presents both sets of video footage, which provide new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and incapacitating white sharks. One predation event was filmed on drone, but the researchers believe that three other sharks may also have been killed.
earth.com

Some seabirds fly into the eye of the storm to survive

Pelagic seabirds, which spend most of their lives in the ocean, are in many ways still mysterious compared to our land dwelling species. Direct observation of these birds is challenging, except for the brief window of time when they venture onto land for nesting and rearing chicks. A new study...
earth.com

Climate change is driving tree-dwelling primates to the ground

A large-scale international study of 47 species of monkeys and lemurs has found that climate change and deforestation are currently driving these tree-dwelling primates to the ground, where they are at higher risk due to lack of proper food and shelter, and increased negative interactions with humans and other animals.
marinebusinessworld.com

Vessel speed restrictions will cripple coastal communities, fail to protect Right Whales

Yesterday, the leading organizations representing recreational fishing and boating in the United States urged the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to pause its proposed North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule, citing numerous significant flaws with the proposal. The proposed rule would broaden the current 10-knot (11.5 mph) speed restriction to include vessels 35 feet and larger (down from 65 feet); expand the go-slow zones from discrete calving areas to essentially the whole Atlantic Coast out as far as 90 miles, and extend these zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
earth.com

Gray whale populations continue to decline

According to a new assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), gray whales which migrate along the West Coast of North America continued to decline over the past two years, the population being now down 38 percent from its peak in 2015 and 2016. Moreover, as an accompanying report explained, the whales also produced the fewest calves this year since counts began in 1994.
24/7 Wall St.

20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace

For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good […]
