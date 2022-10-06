Read full article on original website
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
Phys.org
Clip provides first proof of orcas killing white sharks
Scientists have published new findings confirming that orcas hunt great white sharks, after the marine mammal was captured on camera killing one of the world's largest sea predators. A pod of killer whales is seen chasing sharks during an hour-long pursuit off Mossel Bay, a port town in the southern...
studyfinds.org
Catching and releasing sharks may do more harm than anglers think
DUBLIN, Ireland — Catching and releasing sharks may seem like a humane practice by anglers, but a new study finds it may still do tremendous harm to these ocean predators. Researchers from Trinity College Dublin say taking these cold-blooded creatures out of the water for even a short time sends their body temperature soaring.
Bloody crew of sunken boat seen using bare hands to battle sharks off Louisiana coast
The anglers were adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day.
Dramatic footage shows orcas breaking an ice platform to trap and kill a seal, a rare technique used by only 100 whales
The whales made an artificial wave to break up the ice platform by swimming side by side, as shown in a new BBC documentary.
Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled
What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Viral video shows the "astonishing" moment a shark jumped on board a fishing boat off the coast of Maine
Shark tagging isn't a new venture for Sea Ventures Charters in Maine. But last month, those on board the company's fishing boat had a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" – when a large mako shark jumped out of the water and plopped right on the deck. A now-viral video shows the moment...
Phys.org
Video footage provides first detailed observation of orcas hunting white sharks in South Africa
The first direct evidence of orcas killing white sharks in South Africa has been captured by both a helicopter and drone pilot, and a new open-access paper published today in The Ecological Society of America's journal Ecology presents both sets of video footage, which provide new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and incapacitating white sharks. One predation event was filmed on drone, but the researchers believe that three other sharks may also have been killed.
KCEN TV NBC 6
The predator becomes the prey: Killer whales hunt sharks in new graphic video
HARTENBOS, Mossel Bay — The great white shark is often thought of as one of the scariest apex predators on the planet, but a new video shows that they may no longer be at the top of the food chain. The Ecological Society of America has captured footage of...
Maine Lobstermen Furious After Environmental Group Adds American Lobster to ‘Red List’
The environmental group Seafood Watch recently designated lobsters as a “red list” species. Now, they’re discouraging the sale and purchase of the Gulf of Maine lobster. However, lobstermen in the state are fighting back. Seafood Watch, which partners with big-box companies such as Whole Foods to classify...
earth.com
Some seabirds fly into the eye of the storm to survive
Pelagic seabirds, which spend most of their lives in the ocean, are in many ways still mysterious compared to our land dwelling species. Direct observation of these birds is challenging, except for the brief window of time when they venture onto land for nesting and rearing chicks. A new study...
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
earth.com
Climate change is driving tree-dwelling primates to the ground
A large-scale international study of 47 species of monkeys and lemurs has found that climate change and deforestation are currently driving these tree-dwelling primates to the ground, where they are at higher risk due to lack of proper food and shelter, and increased negative interactions with humans and other animals.
Horror moment men fight off sharks after fishing boat sinks leaving them stranded for 24 hours before dramatic rescue
THREE men have survived a terrifying battle with sharks after their fishing boat sunk and left them stranded for 24 hours before a dramatic rescue. The Coast Guard first launched a search for the men after one of their relatives filed a missing person's report when they failed to return from a fishing trip on Saturday evening.
marinebusinessworld.com
Vessel speed restrictions will cripple coastal communities, fail to protect Right Whales
Yesterday, the leading organizations representing recreational fishing and boating in the United States urged the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to pause its proposed North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule, citing numerous significant flaws with the proposal. The proposed rule would broaden the current 10-knot (11.5 mph) speed restriction to include vessels 35 feet and larger (down from 65 feet); expand the go-slow zones from discrete calving areas to essentially the whole Atlantic Coast out as far as 90 miles, and extend these zone restrictions as long as seven months a year.
earth.com
Gray whale populations continue to decline
According to a new assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), gray whales which migrate along the West Coast of North America continued to decline over the past two years, the population being now down 38 percent from its peak in 2015 and 2016. Moreover, as an accompanying report explained, the whales also produced the fewest calves this year since counts began in 1994.
20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace
For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good […]
What's the truth behind Mystery Flesh Pit National Park?
“Discover verdant forests, majestic scenery, and cosmic terror.” That’s the tagline on this eye-catching poster for Mystery Flesh Pit National Park. Never heard of the place? Don’t feel bad. After all, this strange and intriguing park never actually existed. Let’s start this strange tale from the beginning....
