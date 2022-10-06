Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
The Saint Louis Center spotlights Jane Goodall
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m. News 4's Julia Avery is giving Cardinals fans a pep talk after Friday's loss. Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri...
Man killed while trimming tree in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died at a hospital Saturday after part of an oak tree fell on him. The 35-year-old man was trimming a large oak tree at about 6:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Aubert Court when a "large portion" of the tree fell on him, St. Louis police said.
KMOV
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Louis
From a curious young girl to an intrepid scientist to a global icon. Doctor Jane Goodall blazed a trail for women to follow. Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County. Updated: 53 minutes ago. An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old...
KMOV
BJC to offer free flu shots in Florissant
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- BJC will offer free flu shots Thursday, October 13 in Florissant from 2-6 p.m. The shots will be available at Northwest HealthCare at 1225 Graham Road. An appointment must be made online prior to arrival. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis is celebrating a major milestone as they work to educate future pharmacists and health professionals in the region. Under new president David D. Allen, the university recruited its largest first-time, full-time freshman class since 2016,...
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
Woman shot in front of home while waiting for friend
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a woman shot in front of her home Saturday night.
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
Toddler dies after being shot in the head in south St. Louis
A toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot in the head in south St. Louis on Monday.
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
KMOV
Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KMOV
Parents raise concern about dangerous driving near U City schools
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Jeri Bross’ 8-year-old son, Dylan, attends Christ The King Catholic School in University City. Last week while picking up her son after school, she encountered a car with two teens in it that was driving the wrong way in front of the school. “And...
Nearly 20 years after abduction, Christian Ferguson's family holds memorial service
ST. LOUIS — The family of a boy who was abducted in 2003 held a memorial service for him Saturday - nearly 20 years after he was last seen. Christian Ferguson was born in 1993 with a rare genetic disorder, called Citrullinemia, and needed life-sustaining medications and a low-protein diet to survive. He functioned as a typical child until Jan. 16, 2001.
Family Dollar employee shot in St. Louis, tried to confront ‘frequent shoplifters’
A Family Dollar employee in south St. Louis is recovering after being shot while he tried to confront two "frequent shoplifters."
mymoinfo.com
K-9 Zeus and handler help find missing Franklin County man
Canine Zeus and handler Deputy Richard with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped find a missing man in Franklin County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says during the night shift on October 1st, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reached out asking for Canine Zeus’ assistance in the search.
Woman killed in latest south St. Louis City hit-and-run
Details are emerging as St. Louis Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run along a busy south St. Louis street.
Comments / 0