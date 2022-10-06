ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Saint Louis Center spotlights Jane Goodall

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway when he shot himself in the head before 12:30 p.m. News 4's Julia Avery is giving Cardinals fans a pep talk after Friday's loss. Legalizing recreational marijuana could expand Missouri...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BJC to offer free flu shots in Florissant

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- BJC will offer free flu shots Thursday, October 13 in Florissant from 2-6 p.m. The shots will be available at Northwest HealthCare at 1225 Graham Road. An appointment must be made online prior to arrival. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu...
FLORISSANT, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

K-9 Zeus and handler help find missing Franklin County man

Canine Zeus and handler Deputy Richard with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped find a missing man in Franklin County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says during the night shift on October 1st, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reached out asking for Canine Zeus’ assistance in the search.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

