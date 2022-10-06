Bill Duggan

Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike Smelser
Mike Smelser, 67, of Emerson passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. Mike was born October 16, 1954 in Magnolia to the late Marvin Lowrance Smelser and Mary Maxine (Whaley) Smelser. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Mike worked for Abilities Unlimited and enjoyed mowing lawns. He loved keeping his sister’s yard manicured, taking care of the horses, and going fishing. Mike was known by his family as “The Big Kid” and spent most of his free time with his family.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, October 10, 2022: The Plat Book is here! The Plat Book is here!
The Columbia County Conservation District is out with the 2022 edition of the “Columbia County Plat Book.” It’s the one book you must have if it’s important for you to know who owns a particular piece of property in rural Columbia County. It provides detailed maps of ownership by township and range. Also detailed are more general maps of townships, justice of the peace districts, fire districts, school districts, directory of public officials, and street maps for Columbia County towns. One might be inclined to believe that the book is outdated the moment it is published. That’s true to a degree since hundreds of pieces of property change hands annually. But there are thousands of parcels in the county, so the book is mostly up to date for several years. The book also doesn’t contain detailed breakdowns of land ownership inside the city limits of our towns, since that would require a book of enormous size. Such information is easily found online. However, if you want to know who owns the rural land near you, the ownership of land you want to buy, or if you’re simply curious, this is the book for you. Copies are $75 and are available at the Conservation District office at the SAU Reynolds Center, or at the County Judge Office at the Courthouse.
magnoliareporter.com
Wrecks in Miller County kill two drivers
Separate motor vehicle accidents in Miller County on Saturday and Sunday killed two drivers and injured two other people. The most recent happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 160 in Doddridge. Garon C. Dupree, 20, of Bivins, TX was driving a 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado east on the highway. The truck left the roadway and struck a building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
It's officially dry in South Arkansas
Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
magnoliareporter.com
Event celebrates Archeology Month
The Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Texas Archeology Month with a morning of fun activities at the Museum of Regional History on Saturday, October 22. This is a free event, but registration is recommended. A free pinch pot kit will be given to the first 70 registrants. “October is Texas...
magnoliareporter.com
Farmers Bank Foundation donating $100,000 toward UAHT Workforce Center
The Farmers Bank Foundation has committed $100,000 to the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) to fund the construction and development of a new Workforce Center at the TexARKana campus. The building will be called the Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center and is set to open for the 2023...
RELATED PEOPLE
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Ouachita counties suffer new COVID-19 deaths
Columbia and Ouachita counties reported deaths from the COVID-19 virus on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were up in Columbia and Union counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden-built rocket motor continues to evolve
With the recent successful test of a next generation large solid rocket motor called eSR-19, Aerojet Rocketdyne has validated advanced motor technology while demonstrating the production maturity of new and upgraded facilities in Huntsville, AL, and Camden. The recent design verification test of the eSR-19, funded by Aerojet Rocketdyne, highlights...
magnoliareporter.com
All Hallows Art Gala Saturday night in Magnolia
Magnolia Arts will host its 10th annual All Hallows Art Gala at the center, 118 S. Washington. The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will feature heavy hor’s d’oeuvres, spirits, a costume contest and a silent auction. Live music will be provided by DeFrance, a cover...
magnoliareporter.com
4:30 p.m. Tuesday is Arkansas' voter registration deadline for November election
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the November general election. New Arkansas voters may register from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the County Clerk Office in their county of residence. In Columbia County, the Clerk Office is in the Columbia County Annex Building on Boundary Street – the former West Side Elementary School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Arkansas rally falls short against Southeastern Oklahoma
DURANT, OK -- Southern Arkansas scored 22 points in the final 2:49 of action on Saturday afternoon, but the late scoring surge fell short as Southeastern Oklahoma held off for a 35-32 victory. The Muleriders (2-4 Great American Conference) trailed by a touchdown at the half, but fell behind 28-7...
magnoliareporter.com
Club registering young basketball players
Basketball registration begins Monday at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia. Youths in grades 1-6 may also register at the Boys & Girls Club between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. through November 5. Registration fee is $70. Games start January 9. Admission is $2. Season passes...
Comments / 0