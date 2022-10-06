Read full article on original website
wgnradio.com
Dr. Natalie Marks on dog flu outbreaks
Following a dog flu outbreak in Nashville, TN, Dr. Natalie Marks says it can happen anywhere unless enough dogs are vaccinated. She explains signs of dog flu and why dog parents should pair up for protection with both the vaccine for dog flu and for Bordetella. Dogs as pirates seems...
WSMV
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
WSMV
tnAchieves nears 201 mentor goal in Davidson Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the mentor application approaches, tnAchieves reported that Davidson County still needs 67 mentors to meet local student demand in addition to the over 3,300 that are still needed statewide. Every year tnAchieves recruits thousands of volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through...
WSMV
TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. “It symbolized our love, and...
WTVF
Consumer Reports: How to fight back against medical debt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you've ever been contacted by a collection agency because of a medical debt, you are not alone. More than 40 million people have unpaid medical bills that have been sent to collections. Consumer Reports has advice on what to do before you pay anything.
WSMV
Dreams come true for musician battling cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One singer’s dream of releasing an album is coming true. Several Nashville musicians recently teamed up to help their friend, Cinder ‘Shine’ Ernst, who just found out her cancer is spreading. Cinder says having cancer makes her want...
fox17.com
TBI reports new age progressions of Tennessee kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire, according to TBI.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
WSMV
TDOT seals I-40 in Cheatham County to protect roadway from winter weather
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials hope a new road project that started Monday will help prevent another winter of horrible potholes on highway across the region. Interstate 40 in Cheatham County was a major trouble spot for damaging potholes last winter, but TDOT was not able to get the road completely repaved in time for this winter. Because of that, crews are using a new fogging technology that is normally only used on shoulders to reseal the entire road surface.
wvlt.tv
More Florida dogs arrive in Nashville, rescue makes room for animals put out by Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s disaster response team, Agape Animal Rescue is helping clear Orlando, Florida shelters to make room for dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. Agape is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville. Many of the rescued dogs...
radio7media.com
Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
WSMV
Owl saved from chicken coop in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped an owl on Monday. The owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area. The firefighters, along with TWRA were able to safely free the bird from the net.
parentherald.com
Mother and Daughter Team Up To Tackle Lack Of Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens in Nashville
Stacks of furniture and cardboard boxes crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones' new apartment in Madison. It is the same price as her old one in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but far less comfortable and half the size. Jones told WZTV her former home was convenient and neighborly and...
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
'Nervous when we’re driving:' Nashville neighborhood fed up with bad drivers
A mom and retired firefighter are fed up with bad drivers who are making roadways unsafe in one Nashville neighborhood.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
