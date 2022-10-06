ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wgnradio.com

Dr. Natalie Marks on dog flu outbreaks

Following a dog flu outbreak in Nashville, TN, Dr. Natalie Marks says it can happen anywhere unless enough dogs are vaccinated. She explains signs of dog flu and why dog parents should pair up for protection with both the vaccine for dog flu and for Bordetella. Dogs as pirates seems...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. "VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors," State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

tnAchieves nears 201 mentor goal in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the mentor application approaches, tnAchieves reported that Davidson County still needs 67 mentors to meet local student demand in addition to the over 3,300 that are still needed statewide. Every year tnAchieves recruits thousands of volunteers across the state to support high school seniors through...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. "It symbolized our love, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
WTVF

Consumer Reports: How to fight back against medical debt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you've ever been contacted by a collection agency because of a medical debt, you are not alone. More than 40 million people have unpaid medical bills that have been sent to collections. Consumer Reports has advice on what to do before you pay anything.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dreams come true for musician battling cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One singer's dream of releasing an album is coming true. Several Nashville musicians recently teamed up to help their friend, Cinder 'Shine' Ernst, who just found out her cancer is spreading. Cinder says having cancer makes her want...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chills
WSMV

TDOT seals I-40 in Cheatham County to protect roadway from winter weather

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials hope a new road project that started Monday will help prevent another winter of horrible potholes on highway across the region. Interstate 40 in Cheatham County was a major trouble spot for damaging potholes last winter, but TDOT was not able to get the road completely repaved in time for this winter. Because of that, crews are using a new fogging technology that is normally only used on shoulders to reseal the entire road surface.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States

IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND'S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com's Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Owl saved from chicken coop in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency helped an owl on Monday. The owl was trapped in a net over a chicken coop in the Woods Ridge area. The firefighters, along with TWRA were able to safely free the bird from the net.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you'll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week's installment of the best free local fun, you'll find some s'mores action, the chance...
TENNESSEE STATE

