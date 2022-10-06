ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow’s Upcoming Trial Suspended Over Competency Concerns

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Rexburg Police Department

A judge has suspended the case of Lori Vallow Daybell until her competency can be determined once again, according to court records filed Thursday. Vallow Daybell, 49, was set to be tried for the 2019 murders of her two children—JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16—in January. The trial has now been vacated, with an Idaho district judge ruling that he saw “no other alternative at this time.” Arrested in June 2020 alongside her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell was found “not competent” to stand trial a year after her arrest. After months in a state mental health facility, she had her competency restored in court this April. Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandfather, previously voiced incredulity about Vallow Daybell’s mental instability. “I’ve said it since day one: she is not incompetent,” he told KUTV . “She knows how to play the system. She’s played it [all] her adult life.” To KPLC , he added bluntly: “It’s a charade.” A lawyer for Vallow Daybell declined to comment to The Daily Beast Thursday beyond confirming the suspension order.

Read it at KSTU

