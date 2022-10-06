Truth and lies are always at war in an election season. But increasingly, politicians are deploying a troubling new weapon in that battle — the threat of defamation claims against the press. Whether wielded by former President Donald Trump against CNN or Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker against the Daily Beast, to take two recent examples, this strategy may result in the exact opposite of what defamation law is designed to do.

