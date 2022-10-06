Read full article on original website
Rail union rejects labor deal brokered by Biden administration, raising possibility of strike
The country's third-largest freight rail workers union rejected a temporary agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a potentially crippling nationwide railroad strike, raising the possibility that one could occur next month. In a statement Monday, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the Teamsters said 56%...
Full Maggie Haberman: ‘There is a bitterness around [Trump] and a quickness to anger’
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Senior New York Times Political Report Maggie Haberman, author of “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” says she believes former President Trump “understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in” over his classified document fight.Oct. 9, 2022.
Tim Ryan 'all by his lonesome' as national Democrats ignore close Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly fearful that they are squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once seemed off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks from Election Day. Although the Republican, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has...
Trump’s shadiness doesn't mean it was OK to give Hunter Biden a pass
Reports that Hunter Biden may be on the cusp of criminal charges related to his taxes and statements he has given about a gun purchase prove at least one thing: The myriad controversies involving the president’s son were a legitimate news story deserving of serious journalistic investigation, even though they weren’t treated that way when they first arose.
Nevada Democrats sound alarm as election denier leads secretary of state race
LAS VEGAS — Jim Marchant, the election-denying Republican nominee for secretary of state in Nevada, has so far been outspent and out campaigned by his Democratic opponent. But as the first counties in the state begin to mail out ballots to voters, he has consistently polled ahead of Democrat Cisco Aguilar.
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
NEW YORK — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
Putin attacks over a dozen Ukrainian cities in ‘retaliation’ for bridge explosion
Russia President Vladimir Putin is saying the barrage of violence across more than a dozen Ukrainian cities is “retaliation” for an explosion on the bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the attack. NBC News’ Cal Perry has more details on the conflict.Oct. 10, 2022.
New Herschel Walker accusation during Senate campaign’s final stretch
NBC News has obtained text messages between Hershel Walker’s wife and the woman who has told other news outlets that he had paid for her abortion. They suggest a more complicated relationship between she and the football star. The Republican candidate has denied he knew of the woman having an abortion.Oct. 8, 2022.
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb speaks to federal investigators in Mar-a-Lago case
Christina Bobb, the attorney who signed a letter certifying that all sensitive records in former President Donald Trump's possession had been returned to the government, spoke to federal investigators Friday and named two other Trump attorneys involved with the case, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The certification...
Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida
Hurricane Ian’s wrath had barely subsided in Florida when advertisements for day laborers started popping up on phones across New York through online platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. The Spanish-language messages appeared to target recently arrived immigrants and asylum seekers who were desperate for work and had nowhere else...
Showtime’s ‘Lincoln Project’ doc, like the super PAC, is noisy but not all that effective
Showtime’s five-part docuseries about The Lincoln Project, the super PAC founded by multiple well-known Republican strategists and operatives with a shared contempt for Donald Trump, reminds me a lot of the organization’s work in 2020: noisy but not necessarily all that effective in realizing its stated goals. I...
Trump ‘understands how much legal jeopardy he’s in,’ says Haberman
Maggie Haberman, senior New York Times political reporter, joins Meet the Press in an exclusive interview to discuss former President Donald Trump.Oct. 9, 2022.
NAACP denounces 'flat out racist' remarks by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville at Trump rally
WASHINGTON — Leaders of major civil rights organizations condemned Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., on Monday for suggesting in remarks about reparations at a Trump rally over the weekend that descendants of Black slaves are criminals. "Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening," NAACP President Derrick...
Slotkin on 2024: If Biden runs, I'll support him. But Democrats 'need new blood.'
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) emphasizes her push for new Democratic leadership, including her vote against Nancy Pelosi as speaker. Oct. 9, 2022.
The consequences of Donald Trump and Herschel Walker’s defamation threats
Truth and lies are always at war in an election season. But increasingly, politicians are deploying a troubling new weapon in that battle — the threat of defamation claims against the press. Whether wielded by former President Donald Trump against CNN or Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker against the Daily Beast, to take two recent examples, this strategy may result in the exact opposite of what defamation law is designed to do.
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance tangle over authenticity and abortion in first Ohio Senate debate
CLEVELAND — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and his Republican rival, author J.D. Vance, jumped into Monday night’s Ohio Senate debate with the same goal: to paint the other as a phony who’s unworthy of the job. In a race that could determine which party controls the Senate...
Sens. Rick Scott and Tom Cotton to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia
Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas announced they will travel to Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Last week, The Daily Beast reported allegations that Walker, who supports a ban on abortion without any exceptions,...
Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy
The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws. The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by...
Listen: Audio of racist remarks leads to L.A. council president’s resignation
Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez has resigned after audio leaked of her and colleagues making disparaging remarks about another council member’s son. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on what was said in the audio and how Martinez’s response to the situation.Oct. 10, 2022.
