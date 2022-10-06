ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

NEW YORK — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb speaks to federal investigators in Mar-a-Lago case

Christina Bobb, the attorney who signed a letter certifying that all sensitive records in former President Donald Trump's possession had been returned to the government, spoke to federal investigators Friday and named two other Trump attorneys involved with the case, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The certification...
The consequences of Donald Trump and Herschel Walker’s defamation threats

Truth and lies are always at war in an election season. But increasingly, politicians are deploying a troubling new weapon in that battle — the threat of defamation claims against the press. Whether wielded by former President Donald Trump against CNN or Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker against the Daily Beast, to take two recent examples, this strategy may result in the exact opposite of what defamation law is designed to do.
Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy

The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws. The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by...
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

