Kansas City, MO

Bleacher Report

Ravens Get SNF Win, Can Claw Their Way to Top of AFC with Easy Road Ahead

The path ahead for the AFC North is lined with Ravens peering down from their perch. Baltimore survived a 19-17 victory Sunday over the rival Cincinnati Bengals thanks to yet another late-second, game-winning field goal from kicker Justin Tucker. The end result is more important than how the Ravens played throughout the rest of the contest.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'

Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win. Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

A Week 6 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's all-time great divisional-round playoff game has the eyes of the fantasy world jumping at the opportunity to start as many of the players involved in that Sunday matchup as possible. It is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
CHICAGO, IL
Tom Brady
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy. On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Desperately Need to Strike a Trade Before the Deadline

We might only be five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, but it already feels like some teams are desperately in need of a jolt. For some, that spark might come from getting healthy. But for others, it might mean making a move before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star edge-rusher Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Bosa has been no stranger to injuries in his short NFL career. After a fantastic rookie season in 2019 that saw him post nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he played in just two games in 2020 after a torn ACL ended his campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, there are still plenty of savvy waiver-wire moves fantasy managers can make to get their teams on the up and up. Of course, figuring out which players to start has been an ongoing battle this year, but that's a different issue. Let's focus first on making sure you have the right options on your roster.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap

The Atlanta Falcons have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a swap of 2024 late-round draft picks. The Falcons will send their seventh-round pick, while the Browns will send their sixth-round choice. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the deal. The Falcons...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Matt Rhule Urged to Return to College by NFL Twitter After Being Fired by Panthers

Matt Rhule is out of a job for now, but he might not have to wait long before he lands back on his feet. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired Rhule following their 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The move didn't come as a surprise since many expected the 47-year-old to be on the hot seat after winning only 10 games in his first two seasons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing

Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation. After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."
CHARLOTTE, NC

