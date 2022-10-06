Read full article on original website
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along
Bleacher Report
Michigan's Mike Hart 'Trending in a Positive Direction' After Collapsing on Sideline
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said he is "trending in a positive direction" in a statement Monday after being carted off the field during Saturday's game against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of the game and was immediately brought to a local hospital. He...
Bleacher Report
Video: Davante Adams Shoves Worker on Way to Locker Room After Raiders Lose to Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was seen on the ESPN broadcast of Monday Night Football pushing a person to the ground as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs:...
Bleacher Report
Ravens Get SNF Win, Can Claw Their Way to Top of AFC with Easy Road Ahead
The path ahead for the AFC North is lined with Ravens peering down from their perch. Baltimore survived a 19-17 victory Sunday over the rival Cincinnati Bengals thanks to yet another late-second, game-winning field goal from kicker Justin Tucker. The end result is more important than how the Ravens played throughout the rest of the contest.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady on Falcons' Controversial Roughing Penalty: 'I Don't Throw the Flags'
Don't blame Tom Brady for the controversial roughing the passer call in Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. "I don't throw the flags," Brady told reporters after the 21-15 win. Falcons pass-rusher Grady Jarrett sacked Brady on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, but a questionable...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips
A Week 6 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's all-time great divisional-round playoff game has the eyes of the fantasy world jumping at the opportunity to start as many of the players involved in that Sunday matchup as possible. It is...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Still Own the Disappointing AFC West
No difference exists in the record book when assessing a win by one or 100 points. But the distance between the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West remains as vast as ever. With Monday's 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs improved to 4-1...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy. On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.
Bleacher Report
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Ridiculed by NFL Twitter After 1-Point Loss to Chiefs
Well, that was, in a word, bizarre. The Las Vegas Raiders' hopes of a last-minute comeback came crashing down—literally—when Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on a 4th-and-1 pass attempt that fell incomplete and gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 30-29 victory. Of course, that...
Bleacher Report
Matt Rhule Fired by Panthers After 2-Plus Seasons; Steve Wilks Named Interim HC
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The 47-year-old was 11-27 in his two-plus seasons in Carolina. The Panthers announced that defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will take over as interim head coach. NFL Network's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Desperately Need to Strike a Trade Before the Deadline
We might only be five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, but it already feels like some teams are desperately in need of a jolt. For some, that spark might come from getting healthy. But for others, it might mean making a move before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. The...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa out After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Panthers
San Francisco 49ers star edge-rusher Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a groin injury, per ESPN's Bill Barnwell. Bosa has been no stranger to injuries in his short NFL career. After a fantastic rookie season in 2019 that saw him post nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, he played in just two games in 2020 after a torn ACL ended his campaign.
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 6: Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, Taysom Hill and Top Pickups
Two running back injuries in the NFC West should have the attention of fantasy football players going into Week 6. Rashaad Penny and James Conner both left their Week 5 matchups with injuries that could open up opportunities for Kenneth Walker III and Eno Benjamin. Walker could be the hottest...
Bleacher Report
Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, there are still plenty of savvy waiver-wire moves fantasy managers can make to get their teams on the up and up. Of course, figuring out which players to start has been an ongoing battle this year, but that's a different issue. Let's focus first on making sure you have the right options on your roster.
Bleacher Report
Deion Jones Traded to Browns from Falcons for 2024 Late-Round Pick Swap
The Atlanta Falcons have traded Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a swap of 2024 late-round draft picks. The Falcons will send their seventh-round pick, while the Browns will send their sixth-round choice. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the deal. The Falcons...
Bleacher Report
Matt Rhule Urged to Return to College by NFL Twitter After Being Fired by Panthers
Matt Rhule is out of a job for now, but he might not have to wait long before he lands back on his feet. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired Rhule following their 1-4 start to the 2022 NFL season. The move didn't come as a surprise since many expected the 47-year-old to be on the hot seat after winning only 10 games in his first two seasons.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Troll Aaron Rodgers After Packers Lose to Daniel Jones, Giants in London
The New York Giants earned a 27-22 upset over the Green Bay Packers in London, England after some up-and-down play from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers had two chances to tie the game in the closing minutes but couldn't get his team into the end zone. Fans were brutal in mocking the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt's Return from Pec Injury Pushed Back After Knee Surgery
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt will have his return to the field delayed even further after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor. The surgery, which was done "to clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season," is expected to push...
Bleacher Report
Glazer: Panthers to Receive Trade Calls amid Possible Rebuild After Matt Rhule Firing
Change is in the air for the Carolina Panthers, and other teams may look to take advantage of the situation. After the NFC South team announced it fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by "calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild."
