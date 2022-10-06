Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger surprised Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made halftime QB change
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was surprised that head coach Mike Tomlin made the move at halftime to replace Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett.
Antonio Brown injects himself into Tom Brady's reported marriage woes with crude tweet
Antonio Brown continued to be a thorn in former teammate Tom Brady's side as the quarterback reportedly deals with marital troubles with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but they they don't believe she was held against her will
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
Aaron Rodgers unhappy with Jaire Alexander, Packers’ comments after loss to Giants
Aaron Rodgers didn’t like what he heard from Jaire Alexander and his other Green Bay Packers teammates following their Week 5 loss to the New York Giants in London. The Packers had a massive collapse during Sunday’s game after leading 20-10 at halftime. The offense struggled in the second half, but it was the defense that made plenty of mistakes that led to a 14-point fourth-quarter for New York to steal the 27-22 win.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video
It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Marriage Admission
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is going viral for his marriage news on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw, who had a tough gambling week last weekend, admitted that he last time he lost this much money, he had a bad prenup. The former Pittsburgh Steelers great has been married four times. "I...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers in danger of losing another weapon for Week 5 with Russell Gage injury
Heading into the 2022 season, the wide receiver position seemed to be one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ biggest strengths. After all, they have, on paper, one of the strongest receiving cores in the league. When you have guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones on your roster, your team should be killing it on offense.
ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired "If Things Don't Pick Up Soon"
It's early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat. According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule "if things don't pick up soon." "Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to...
Russell Wilson underwent procedure to relieve pain in throwing shoulder after loss to Colts, reports say
Doctors performed a procedure on Russell Wilson's throwing should Friday in hopes of relieving the level of discomfort in his throwing shoulder, reports from the NFL Network said.
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
Gisele Bündchen and Pete Davidson: Internet trolls Tom Brady, says model should date actor amid split rumors
The Internet remains undefeated, unlike Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are 2-2 this season. With reports that both Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys, the Twitter community is already trolling the quarterback, hypothesizing who Bündchen might date next.
