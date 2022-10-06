Read full article on original website
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but they they don't believe she was held against her will
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and state...
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
Christian leaders object to VP Harris' claim they don't have to 'abandon' faith to support abortion
Several Christian faith leaders are objecting to VP Kamala Harris saying again this week that Christians don't need to "abandon" their faith to support abortion.
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
JonBenet Ramsey's half- brother said it's a 'shame' the Boulder Police Department 'refused' help from the Denver Police Department in solving his sister's 1996 murder case.
California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man was kidnapped in broad daylight in the Pasadena area last week and remains missing.
Florida authorities arrest six suspected looters after Hurricane Ian
Six people face charges after allegedly being caught stealing sneakers and other items from an outlet mall in Fort Meyers, Florida.
Florida man arrested after homeless family of 5 shot at while sleeping in car, pregnant mom struck in head
Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, was arrested after Tampa police said they linked him to a shooting in which a family of five were fired at while sleeping in a car last week.
Stacey Abrams says she's 'been in conversations' with White House, wants Biden to join her on campaign trail
ATLANTA – FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams told Fox News Digital on Friday that she's "been in conversations" with the White House, and that she wants President Biden and other members of the administration to join her on the campaign trail. "Yes. We've reached out...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
LA councilwoman caught on tape making racist comments has history of calling America, Trump racist
LA City Council president Nury Martinez stepped down from her leadership position on the council after leaked audio of racist comments. She has history of calling others racist.
Antonio Brown injects himself into Tom Brady's reported marriage woes with crude tweet
Antonio Brown continued to be a thorn in former teammate Tom Brady's side as the quarterback reportedly deals with marital troubles with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.
NFL・
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
California man arrested after body found buried in Arizona desert
Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested in California on Friday morning in connection to a homicide investigation after a body was found buried in the desert of Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Longtime Democrat 'embarrassed' by Oregon politics shakes up race for governor, runs as independent
Oregon's gubernatorial race is a three-way competition, with independent candidate Betsy Johnson hoping to appeal to moderate voters fed up with the status quo.
Orthodox Jews sue New York over gun law banning concealed carry in houses of worship
Orthodox Jews in New York City are suing the state over recent legislation banning concealed carry holders from bringing guns into houses of worship.
'The View' host Sunny Hostin fumes over being called racist on social media
Sunny Hostin said Monday that she is called "racist" everyday on social media for calling out "racism" and added that it's being used as a "political wedge issue."
