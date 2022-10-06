ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police

Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Daily Mail

California woman sues hospital for charging her $6,000 for a URINE TEST, after she took cocaine she feared was laced with fentanyl and went to ER

A California woman was left with a hefty $6,000 bill for a urine test after she went to the hospital after taking cocaine she thought was laced with fentanyl. Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight on June 14 and left three hours later with a $6,095.70 bill for a single urine test.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

