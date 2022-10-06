ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Reacts to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer

By Nicole Wert
 4 days ago
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie just dropped, and fans are already voicing their opinions on social media.

Attendees of New York Comic-Con received a unique first look into the film that transforms Mario from a Nintendo video game character to a talking animated movie star.

The film will reportedly feature the voices of Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad).

Many fans took to Twitter to express excitement over the upcoming movie, which is set to be released later this spring.

"So seeing the teaser trailer for the Illumination Super Mario movie actually makes me genuinely excited to see it," one fan admitted.

Another fan noted that the trailer made them emotional, writing, "The Super Mario Bros. movie trailer made me emotional. That’s my f–g childhood right there."

The trailer for the movie was highly-anticipated as fans were skeptical of Pratt's ability to voice Mario, a character known for his Italian accent.

One fan noted that it's "gonna take some time to get used to Chris Pratt as Mario," an opinion many others shared.

While some fans weren't happy with Pratt voicing Mario, many other elements of the movie were found to be impressive enough to entice fans into seeing the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Fans can get a first glimpse at the film in the embedded YouTube video above.

