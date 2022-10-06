Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Local company donates more than 25,000 cans of water to firefighters across Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many people know the devastation wildfires have brought thousands of families across the state this year. But what about the firefighters and all they do to help save lives, cattle and land?. One company helped those heroes in a small way that makes a big...
KSNB Local4
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
KSNB Local4
Wreath’s Across America holds Third Annual Car Show
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wreath’s Across America held it’s third annual car and bike show, hosted at the United Veterans Club. Participants came from all across the region to show off bikes, classics and new cars. Attendees also were able to enjoy food from a local vendor, while learning about the cars and the history behind them.
Kearney Hub
New mini-golf, family fun center coming to Grand Island
A new “family entertainment center” is coming to Grand Island. Castaways will feature mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, redemption and an arcade, said project developer Brad Kissler. Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The undeveloped property, roughly 5.6 acres, is located at the corner of Faidley Avenue...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
Kearney Hub
Former Ravenna nursing home building under new ownership
RAVENNA — A former nursing home building in Ravenna has a new owner. Schaneman Properties of Kearney purchased the former Ravenna Good Samaritan Society property for $75,000 on Aug. 31, according to the Buffalo County Assessor website. The nursing home facility closed in December due to ongoing staffing challenges,...
NebraskaTV
Meals a thank you to farmers during challenging year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Hot, dry conditions are great for farmers picking corn, but the problem is we've seen too much weather like this. Amid this challenging year, some are saying thanks to farmers with a simple gesture. A cloud of dust kicks up everywhere as the Seim family...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Fire prevention
AXTELL, Neb. — This week is the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, and mental health can have a significant impact on those who may be fighting fires. In this week's "Mental Health Monday" segment, UNK Psychology Professor and LOSS Clinical Director Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about fire prevention and the emotional toll it can have.
NebraskaTV
Two crashes believed to involve alcohol under investigation in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — The Merrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating two crashes that happened within hours of each other believing to involve alcohol. The first happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday just northeast of Chapman. A car was heading north on 8th Road and failed to stop at...
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
NebraskaTV
UNK earns 4th-straight win over Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Miss. — Nebraska-Kearney Football excelled in all three phases against Missouri Western, earning their 4th-straight win, 38-19, on Saturday at Spratt Stadium. "What I'm extremely happy with is this is a team win," said UNK head coach Josh Lynn. "Offense leaned on the defense. Defense leaned on the offense, and our special teams game was outstanding."
KSNB Local4
Autopsy being conducted after body found in Clay County
