Anu Annunaki
4d ago
So. maybe I'm not playing with a full deck today. We can place Afghans Ukrainians in Homes with vehicles jobs and funds. But Americans who pay the taxes for them. Can't get immediate emergency assistance? TAKE CARE OF HOME 1ST!!! Then you help others. Most Americans that are homeless is because of the allowed Biological advanced weapon attack on 🇺🇸 Thanks to 45!!! along with the fall of all this the country is dealing with. all the illegals coming across the boarder. they are getting assistance faster then American citizens....
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Rent price increases in Charlotte’s suburbs outpacing national growth
CHARLOTTE — You might be able to save a few bucks by living in one of Charlotte’s suburbs, but renters in the outskirts of Charlotte have seen their prices increase more than those living closer to the city center in the past two years, according to a new report from Apartmentlist.com.
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
WBTV
Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was.
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) – Customers of a self-proclaimed building company tell WBTV they were having trouble getting the contractor to honor their warranty and fix dozens of issues in their newly built homes. A WBTV Investigation into their expensive predicaments revealed a different licensed general contractor was actually responsible for building their homes, one they had never even heard of.
Power outage affects 600 customers, West Charlotte High School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Around 600 customers, including West Charlotte High School, were without power Monday morning, according to officials. The Duke Energy outage map showed the outage was affecting 603 customers in an area around I-85 and Beatties Ford Road. Officials said the outage was due to a vehicle damaging power equipment. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
WBTV
West Charlotte motel, now nonprofit, to provide housing using modular homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after announcing its closure due to lack of payments from residents, Southern Comfort Inn is back in the form of a newly named nonprofit organization. “I know there was some negativity in the past about the hotel and the fact that we were forced to...
WCNC
Pedestrian killed after being trapped under bus while crossing Uptown street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A bus driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian in Uptown Charlotte Sunday evening, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the area of South Cedar Street and West 4th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus. When officers arrived, they found a person pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool commuter coach bus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
Applications for food assistance in Mecklenburg are backlogged
North Carolina has seen a rise in applications for Food and Nutrition Services, formerly known as food stamps, in the past few months, and Mecklenburg County has had trouble keeping up with an increase locally. A county spokesperson said Friday that staff are still processing FNS applications from August despite...
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
91-year-old woman in Charlotte safely found
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has safely located a missing 91-year-old woman. Willie Mae McLean was last seen at her home on Coronet Way in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. She was found unharmed. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink hose...
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
Police: Death investigation underway in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a death in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the incident along Tuckaseegee Road, just off I-85 just after 12:45 p.m. Police initially ruled the incident as a homicide but later said it had been ruled a...
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
Man accused of killing woman, son in Fort Mill remains in jail
“Him and his blue pick-up truck go up and down the street every once in a while,” said Alexander Schlekewy, one of Bumgardner’s neighbors.
WATCH: Lancaster Co. deputies search for woman accused of slamming car into Food Lion
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are looking for a woman who they said drove right into a local Food Lion Sunday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry could see the damage the car did to the entrance of the grocery store on Airport Road. She said the door is boarded up and needs repairs.
Charlotte man plans to renovate house after $150,000 Powerball win
CHARLOTTE — Thomas Pharr, of Charlotte, said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while, which will become a reality after he won a $150,000 Powerball prize, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery stated in a news release. “We’ve been talking about renovating...
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
Comments / 3