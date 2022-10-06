Read full article on original website
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
California is a hotspot for catalytic converter theft. Will new laws make a difference?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A beam of light glints beneath Isaac Agyeman’s 2009 Prius, parked outside his Temecula home early one August morning. One person is under the hatchback, another by its side and a third is stationed nearby. After a few mechanical roars and a quick scoot out from under the car, all three hurry away.
The Daily 10-10-22 Endangered species appears in Calif. creek for the first time
It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in Central California. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the...
An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center
This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state, as...
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
Half of the counties in the top 10 have almonds in their lists of leading commodities. Other crops that appear more than once include grapes, pistachios and lettuce.
Low water at northern California lake exposes sunken boat used during invasion of Sicily
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Low water levels at northern California's Shasta Lake led to a mysterious discovery recently. In a Tweet Sunday, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said a sunken boat that was assigned at one point to the USS Monrovia Attack Transport had been discovered in an area of the lake's banks once covered by water.
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Community health workers hit the streets to battle the surge in congenital syphilis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Cassidy started crying before she even knew what her new one-bedroom apartment looked like. At 27 she had already spent nearly a third of her life in varying stages of homelessness — most recently housed in a temporary hotel room for pregnant women.
Mormon Island: The ghost town that a drought exposed
What is Mormon Island? Latter-day Saint ghost town that emerged because of the drought.
Want To See The Most Expensive Property In California? (Pictures)
When you think of the most expensive house that you could purchase in the state of California what do you envision are you expecting a massive compound? Are you expecting a 10-car garage? Is it an oceanfront property? Does it have more bedrooms and bathrooms or bathrooms and bedrooms?. I...
California surfer kicked at shark's head, survives attack
ARCATA, Calif. — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg. Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
