Redding, CA

CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California is a hotspot for catalytic converter theft. Will new laws make a difference?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A beam of light glints beneath Isaac Agyeman’s 2009 Prius, parked outside his Temecula home early one August morning. One person is under the hatchback, another by its side and a third is stationed nearby. After a few mechanical roars and a quick scoot out from under the car, all three hurry away.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center

This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state, as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California surfer kicked at shark's head, survives attack

ARCATA, Calif. — A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg. Jared Trainor was unclear whether a seal or shark had knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County is different

I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
