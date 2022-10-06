Read full article on original website
Marvelous Monday ahead before soggy pattern midweek
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day got started off on a foggy note for many hometowns. But that fog will lift as the morning goes on ahead of another seasonably mild day across the region. We’ll have a couple of mild days here before the middle of the week turns rainy ahead of our next cold front.
Cool temperatures could warm up over the next couple of days, especially for Sunday football
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies and cool temperatures which made for a beautiful Fall day, but how long are these cold temperatures going to last?. The normal high for today was 67° but we were seeing Winnebago and surrounding counties in mid- and upper-50′s for the high today. Dew points were a bit cooler as well, in the lower 30′s. Cooler dew points can make it more dry outside.
Minnesota man dies after crash at South Beloit raceway
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after his race vehicle veered off a race track and hit a tree Sunday at a South Beloit raceway. 69-year-old Charles Mack of Ham Lake, Minn. was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he later died from his injuries. Preliminary reports say that Mack was driving at Blackhawk Farms Raceway when his vehicle left the race track, hitting a tree.
One man shot in the face during Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a series of three shootings that occurred throughout the city Sunday night. The first of the shootings happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street. Police say that one man was shot in the face, but miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The health status of the victim will be updated as soon as more information is released.
Fall on the Farm begins at Lockwood Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pumpkin picking, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Those are just some of the many activities Lockwood Park in Rockford offers to Stateliners at it’s first “Fall on the Farm” day. This Saturday marks the first of four “Fall on the Farm” events...
From a trailer at City Market to their own brick and mortar restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five months of preparation, a new Thai restaurant opens in Rockford. Nick Stanfa and his wife wanted to open Thai Jasmine Rice & Noodles in New York. After things didn’t go as expected, Stanfa moved back to his hometown of Rockford after almost 50 years with the federal government. Now they celebrate their official grand opening Saturday and Sunday.
Man shot in the face in Rockford; three others hurt in separate shootings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a series of shootings throughout the city Sunday night, one of which left a man seriously injured. Police say around 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Street, one man was shot in the face; miraculously, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
30-year-old man dies in Rock County motorcycle crash
LIMA, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville 30-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Rock County, Wis. Just after 6 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 12700 block of E. US Highway 59 for reports of a motorcycle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that...
Rockford Police Department is calling on interested individuals for their entry level position
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to serve and protect the city of Rockford, you may have the opportunity as the Rockford Police Department hopes to bring on entry-level officers. “You have to start as a patrol officer and then you work your way up,” said Katy Statler, who...
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
RAMP to collect donations for Domestic Violence Drive
(WIFR) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, shining a light in the dark spaces of domestic abuse and recovery. RAMP invites community members to donate much-needed items to local organizations that provide services to survivors of domestic violence. Highlighted donation items include over-the-counter medication for children and adults, gift cards and personal care items; but any donations will be accepted.
Anti-abortion activists rally outside proposed abortion clinic in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anti-abortion signs and banners line Auburn Street, as activists rally outside the proposed abortion clinic, in hopes of keeping services out of Rockford. The Madison, Wisconsin physician, Dr. Dennis Christensen, purchased the Auburn Street building in June, with hopes of opening a clinic to distribute abortion...
Women’s march rally outside Rockford City Hall for abortion rights
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s March activists rally to keep abortion legal in Illinois, outside Rockford City Hall on Saturday. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Women’s March, and with election day just one month away, activists for abortion rights say they’re more fired up than ever to elect candidates who will fight to keep abortion legal across the state. They say they won’t stop taking a stance until every women in the United States has the right choose abortion.
Families gather to remember those lost to addiction
BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Addiction takes someone’s life each and every day, but one Beloit organization is set on bringing families together and heal from the hurt. Families, friends and loved ones came together on Sunday to support each other after losing someone in their life to addiction. “The...
Chronic homelessness often connected to mental illness, according to Rockford outreach center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Efforts to combat chronic homelessness often fail because the first solution is often to provide more affordable housing. One local recovery and homeless shelter says that new housing situations only place the same person in a different location, without looking at the root of chronic homelessness, which the Rockford Rescue Mission says is a three-part problem.
