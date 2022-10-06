You Can Score An Echo Dot For Only $.99! And Four Other Unbelievable Echo Dot Deals Available on Amazon Right Now

Find Experts at Kilta on Unsplash

Holiday shoppers, get your carts ready! This year, the deals are coming in hot with Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale launching Oct. 12 and 13. Amazon just released their sneak peeks and they are good, people! You'll be able to save up to 55% on Echo devices, including the Echo Dot. So if this smart speaker is on your wish list we found some WTF record-low deals so you can hit the "Buy Now" button with total confidence. Amazon Prime's Echo Dot deals will be sure to wow you!

The 2014 release of the Echo introduced Alexa to the world, with the smaller Echo Dot following in 2016. The Echo Dot has gone through several iterations and designs with the latest 5th-generation available for pre-order now. When the puck-shaped Echo Dot was first released, it cost $90, which is a far cry from the affordable prices Amazon has been offering. Last year, during Cyber Monday, they dropped the price down to $20, and we've found some current deals that are just mind-blowing. So if you have been eyeing this small, adorable speaker that can play music, give you the weather and even help make your grocery list, then truly the time to buy is now.

Five Best Echo Dot Deals on Amazon Right Now

Yup, you read right. Amazon is currently offering the hockey-puck-looking, 3rd-Gen smart speaker for under one dollar! Available exclusively to Prime members, this bundle deal comes with a catch. You have to also pay for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited, which costs $8.99. You can cancel Amazon Music Unlimited anytime, but the subscription will auto-renew, so set your reminder if you're not interested in continuing with the music service. This is the cheapest we've EVER seen the Echo Dot, so if you're in the market for a new one or want to finally try one out, now's the time. Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $.99 plus $8.99 For One-Month Amazon Music Unlimited

So, this 4th-Gen version with the sphere design is half-off now on Amazon. Amazon says this is its most popular version of the Echo Dot and reviewers love its stylish design and small size, which can fit anywhere. Echo Dot (4th Gen), $24.99 on Amazon

This version of the Echo Dot was made to go on your nightstand and is currently priced at 42% off, which is a killer deal for this clock. It's not as cheap as when it was only $32 for Amazon Prime Day this past summer, but it's pretty darn close, so we think it's definitely worth the buy if you're in the market. Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker With Clock, $34.99 on Amazon

Amazon just price-dropped this baby! At a sweet 58% off, this is the cheapest we've ever seen this ridiculously cute Echo Dot for kids! Coming in at just $24.99, or $5 a month with Amazon's "Monthly Payments" program, if you've been eyeing one for your kiddo's room, we say grab it while you can! Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids, $24.99 on Amazon

If you're the type of person who wants the new, new, before-anyone-else-new, you can pre-order the newest iteration of the Echo Dot being released on Oct. 20. The 5th Gen offers twice the bass for better sound quality and an extra 1000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage. During the Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 promo credit when they buy an Amazon gift card for $50, so if you're a member, that's $10 you could use toward something else. And you can use your Amazon Prime credit card to get an extra 15% back on select deals. Echo Dot (5th Gen), $49.99 on Amazon

