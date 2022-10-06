Read full article on original website
Belmont police department bridging gap creating community trust
BELMONT, N.C. — A local police department hosted events to create community trust. The Belmont Police Department participated in National Faith in Blue weekend. Its goal is to bring law enforcement and the community together. People were able to attend events and ask questions that would open an honest...
Critical need for plasma donations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage. It is literally liquid gold. “Plasma is the component of...
Mecklenburg County giving grants to organizations to provide pandemic relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is looking for organizations that need funding to help the community recover from the pandemic. The county was given $215 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be giving grants from that fund to organizations that apply for it.
New crosswalk alerts installed in Davidson to help keep pedestrians safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an attempt to help save lives the Town of Davidson is taking action and making changes to its popular crosswalks throughout downtown to make drivers more aware. Since 2011, Davidson police have investigated three pedestrian deaths along downtown Main Street. The most recent deadly accident...
The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
A generation of essential workers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are retiring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts in the Charlotte area are well into the new school year and are still looking for new teachers, support staff, and operational staff. While they compete with wages, worker shortages, and other obstacles there’s one thing they can’t avoid: Retirements. WCNC Charlotte...
City leaders extend short-term rental moratorium in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Renting out property through Airbnb or VRBO is now a popular way to make some money. But in Rock Hill, city leaders have put a pause on issuing new permits for short-term rentals, saying more rules are needed to protect neighborhoods. But a property owner...
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
Get new floors before the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from 50 floor joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
West Charlotte motel turns into nonprofit to offer affordable housing once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The idea of building shipping container homes for affordable housing has floated around the Charlotte area for a couple of years. Now, one nonprofit is making blueprints for the plans. The Southern Comfort Inn is gearing up to reopen after closing in June. Its plans include...
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
Charlotte teen shaken up after Burger King robbed: 'Him and I were the only ones in the building at one point'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she said she was face to face with a gunman when a West Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still searching for the man involved in that robbery. This is also not the first time that the same fast-food restaurant has been held up this year.
Charlotte area youth explore police work through cadet program
WAXHAW, N.C. — For almost two decades Waxhaw Police have helped transform youngsters' lives by giving them a real-life look at law enforcement through the department's explorers and cadet program. "We teach the kids all about, yes, the police department and we also teach them things, you know, just...
National Cheese Curd Day is October 15th!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Culver's. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we talked the countdown to "National Cheese Curd Day" - which is this Saturday, October 15th. We were joined by Dustin Estrada and Chase...
Atrium Health hosting flu shot clinics in October ahead of predicted 'severe' flu season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Charlotte are urging people to get their flu shots ahead of what they expect to be a potentially severe flu season. The CDC says the best time to get your flu shot is by the end of October so you'll be protected when the flu is at peak spread. Atrium Health announced it will be hosting clinics on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 at primary care practices across the Charlotte area.
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
