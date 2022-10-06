ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Belmont police department bridging gap creating community trust

BELMONT, N.C. — A local police department hosted events to create community trust. The Belmont Police Department participated in National Faith in Blue weekend. Its goal is to bring law enforcement and the community together. People were able to attend events and ask questions that would open an honest...
Critical need for plasma donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage. It is literally liquid gold. “Plasma is the component of...
The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
Get new floors before the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from 50 floor joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
Charlotte teen shaken up after Burger King robbed: 'Him and I were the only ones in the building at one point'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she said she was face to face with a gunman when a West Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department still searching for the man involved in that robbery. This is also not the first time that the same fast-food restaurant has been held up this year.
Charlotte area youth explore police work through cadet program

WAXHAW, N.C. — For almost two decades Waxhaw Police have helped transform youngsters' lives by giving them a real-life look at law enforcement through the department's explorers and cadet program. "We teach the kids all about, yes, the police department and we also teach them things, you know, just...
National Cheese Curd Day is October 15th!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Culver's. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we talked the countdown to "National Cheese Curd Day" - which is this Saturday, October 15th. We were joined by Dustin Estrada and Chase...
Atrium Health hosting flu shot clinics in October ahead of predicted 'severe' flu season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Charlotte are urging people to get their flu shots ahead of what they expect to be a potentially severe flu season. The CDC says the best time to get your flu shot is by the end of October so you'll be protected when the flu is at peak spread. Atrium Health announced it will be hosting clinics on Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 at primary care practices across the Charlotte area.
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
