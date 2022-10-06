Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Cubs' Hoyer planning more 'intelligent spending' this winter
CHICAGO (AP) — Jed Hoyer was encouraged by how the Chicago Cubs finished the year. What that means going forward, well, that remains to be seen. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gilbert, Kirby anchors for Mariners now and into future
The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team's wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle's return to the AL Division Series.
Citrus County Chronicle
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin's postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland's Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, certain Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.
Citrus County Chronicle
No more interim: Rob Thomson to remain Phillies manager
ATLANTA (AP) — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday.
Padres fans gear up for postseason home game
As Padres fans are still basking in the glory of Sunday’s win, defeating the Mets in their Wild Card series, fans are eagerly awaiting Friday’s game at Petco Park to watch the Friars take on the Dodgers for their first postseason home game since 2006.
Citrus County Chronicle
Verlander returns to playoffs as Astros host Seattle in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance. Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery,...
Comments / 0