Charlotte County, FL

Officials: 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a Florida deputy 6 times

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a deputy in Florida Thursday morning six times, officials say.

According to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 2 a.m. while on patrol in Babcock Ranch, Florida, a juvenile who seemed suspicious was riding a bicycle around a restaurant during the State of Emergency curfew for Hurricane Ian.

During a stop, the boy told the deputy that he was fishing in the area but he had no equipment, according to CCSO.

The boy then tried to walk away from the stop right before he turned around and hit the deputy on the head, according to WFLA.

The boy fought with the deputy who attempted to call for backup but the boy allegedly stabbed him behind the ear. WFLA reported that the knife he used was a pocket knife.

According to WINK, the deputy was stabbed a total of six times - three times in the head, a defensive wound to the arm, and two times around his ear.

CCSO said the deputy eventually was able to use his taser while he waited for back up. The deputy was then flown to the hospital. They are in stable condition and recovering at home, according to CCSO.

CCSO said identified the boy as a 14-year-old and he had a hammer in his backpack in addition to the pocket knife.

The boy allegedly told deputies he was planning to break into a closed restaurant prior to the attack, according to CCSO.

No further information has been released.

