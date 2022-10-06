Related
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
Central PD: Driver “likely suffering from a near narcotics overdose” plows through subdivision
Traffic stop in Central ends with arrest of duo and seizure of cash, marijuana and cocaine
Breaux Bridge man booked after "explosive device" found in his car
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six more arrests announced in connection to killing of 16-year-old at Hammond birthday party
Police investigating deadly shooting on Terrace Avenue, victim identified
Man dead after weekend shooting on Interstate 12 between Airline and Drusilla, police say
One person killed Monday morning on South 15th Street, Baton Rouge police say
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSP: 2 killed in separate overnight crashes in Baton Rouge area
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
Coroner called to morning shooting scene along Terrace Avenue, police say
Verdict reached in trial of man accused of killing firefighter/reserve officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EBR Coroner’s Office asking for help to ID deceased person
Three more juveniles arrested on fighting or battery charges
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
44-Year-Old Jude Jarreau Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
BRPD searching for driver who struck pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run crash
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
Thieves stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other while fleeing deputies
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0