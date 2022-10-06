Read full article on original website
Monterey County, Arts Council unveil ‘Destination, Salinas’ mural
SALINAS VALLEY — Arts Council for Monterey County and the Monterey County Board of Supervisors unveiled a new mural last week at the Monterey County Government Center in Salinas. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 27 for the new public artwork, located in the east stairwell of the county...
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 5, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:06 a.m. Delaying an investigation on Walnut Av. 7:35 a.m. Attempted burglary on Oak Av. 11:30 a.m. Traffic collision with injury on Elm Av. 12:20 p.m. Traffic collision on 10th St. 1:17 p.m. DUI and driving without a license on 10th...
New detour planned for highway ramp closures in King City beginning Tuesday
KING CITY — A modified detour plan has been prepared for the closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp and offramp at Jolon Road, which will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. Travelers on northbound 101, who pass through King City, will be directed to continue north on the...
