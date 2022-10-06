ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 5, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 12:06 a.m. Delaying an investigation on Walnut Av. 7:35 a.m. Attempted burglary on Oak Av. 11:30 a.m. Traffic collision with injury on Elm Av. 12:20 p.m. Traffic collision on 10th St. 1:17 p.m. DUI and driving without a license on 10th...
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy