Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
alabamanews.net
The National Faith & Blue Weekend Conclusion
National Faith and Blue weekend concluded tonight… with a panel of Montgomery Police and community leaders. The National Faith and Blue weekend is designed to help make the process easier. The National Faith & Blue Weekend encourages safer communities by connecting law enforcement officers and local residents. In it’s...
selmasun.com
Coffee Time to feature Selma Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd
The next Coffee Time event will feature Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd on Oct. 19. Anyone from the public may attend to ask questions and voice opinions. There will be free coffee and doughnuts. The event will be held at the Coffee Shoppe on 308 Broad Street in Selma...
WSFA
Montgomery County Historical Society preserves ‘fascinating’ past of city
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Historical Society and Family Research Center is a treasure trove filled with objects that seemingly transport you back to the past. By far the biggest piece of history on display is the building itself. The group is located in the oldest brick dwelling...
WSFA
Montgomery sites receive historic preservation funding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars will be used to preserve historic landmarks throughout the state. The money comes from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program and Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell is visiting some of the sites that will benefit. According to Sewell’s website,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
lowndessignal.com
Board of Education receives Community Service Grant
The Lowndes County Board of Education recently received a Community Service Grant of $7,500.00 to help students in the Career and Technical Education Program cover the necessary fees to participate in programs and clubs and will help pay for dual enrollment classes. These funds, derived from the Education Trust Fund, were presented to Board of Education Superintendent Jason Burroughs and Career and Technical Education Counselor DeAndre Crowell by District 23 Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier. “It is our hope that this grant will help you continue to do what you are doing for our students and our children, they are our greatest resource,” Sanders-Fortier said. The goal of Lowndes County’s Career Technical Education Program is to provide students access to a flexible system of rigorous academic and work-based learning through a sequence of courses designed to prepare them for life after high school. “Mr. Crowell primarily works with the students at our two high schools to try to put them on a path where they can get a credential so when they leave high school, they can go into the workforce with that credential and seek employment,” Burroughs said. “The primary reason for having a career tech counselor is to make sure these students are ready for college or the workforce.”When Sanders-Fortier started her first term as an Alabama State Senator, she invited the entire community throughout District 23 to advise her and to help rebuild rural communities. The invitation was extended to all citizens and residents of the district.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5
• Identity theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Boulevard. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Oct. 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Troy Messenger
Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Mel Marshall dies from traffic crash
Longtime Montgomery radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall, 69, died Thursday in a traffic crash. According to Alabama State University, Marshall had just finished his early morning show on the Alabama State National Public Radio station. He had hosted a show on WVAS for more than 30 years. WSFA...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Alber Drive. • A juvenile complaint was filed on South Tallassee Drive. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Gilmer Avenue. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Freeman Avenue. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Alber Drive. • A white female...
selmasun.com
Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat
A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
wtvy.com
Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. 37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Cops and Kids: Families Swarm to Park for Games, Demonstration and FREE Fun
Top Photo: The Punishers LEMC Three Rivers Chapter presented the Millbrook Police Department a check for $15,000 to be used for this year’s Operation Blue Santa program. The Millbrook Police Department hosted their 12th annual Cops and Kids Day at Village Green Park Saturday with beautiful weather and great family fun.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Comments / 1