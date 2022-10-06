Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
USD 345 approves using Narcan in district buildings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the increase in fentanyl cases in Kansas, USD 345 voted to introduce a new tool to make sure its schools can act in the event of an overdose. “I’m asking our school board to allow us to stock Narcan in our health rooms to be used for any opioid overdoses that we may encounter in our students, staff or community members,” said Health Services Director, Jenny Crowell.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
WIBW
Walk to benefit children with speech disorder to circle Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A walk to benefit children with an uncommon speech disorder will make its way around Lake Shawnee. Apraxia Kids, a nonprofit organization, says it will host the 2022 Topeka Walk for Apraxia at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lake Shawnee Shelter #4, SE Tinman Cir., to benefit children with apraxia of speech. It said a ceremony will start at 11 a.m. and registration for the event is free.
kcur.org
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksal.com
Avian Flu Returns to Kansas
Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
WIBW
Boil Water Advisory ordered by KDHE for City of Effingham
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil watery advisory has been ordered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for the City of Effingham. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says that on Monday, Oct. 10, it issued a boil water advisory for the City of Effingham public water supply system in Atchison Co.
WIBW
Geary County employees participate in annual Safety Day Training
Junction City, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County employees got a crash course Monday in workplace and personal safety. Emergency responders in the area pulled into the Convention Center with the tools of their trade. That was one piece of a day full of sessions on cyber security, domestic violence awareness,...
Overland Park woman finishes proton therapy treatment for brain tumor
Lisa Webb and her family received great news -- after six weeks of proton therapy treatments on her brain tumor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of gorilla due to congestive heart failure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning after they had to euthanize a gorilla due to congestive heart failure. The gorilla, who was named Curtis, was 28 years old. The KC Zoo posted the following statement on their Facebook page:. Last year, we announced the extraordinary...
fortscott.biz
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
KVOE
A batty problem: Riverview Condominiums resident considering legal action after allegedly being bitten Sunday
Management at Emporia’s Riverview Condominiums is not commenting on a complaint from a resident accusing the complex of not taking care of a bat problem. Alexa Houston tells KVOE News she has been at Riverview in the 600 block of Valley Drive since late summer 2021 and things “went great” until a bat flew into her apartment a month ago because of some holes in the siding. She says she was assured the issues would be fixed, both in her building and in at least one other building at the complex. According to her, they haven’t. Instead, three more bats came into her apartment over the last month, including one this past weekend.
WIBW
Lyndon, Nemaha Co. voters to decide on funding for school district projects
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Big votes are on the ballot for voters in two Northeast Kansas school districts. Voters living in the Lyndon School District will vote on a two-part bond to fund heating and safety improvements to the district’s schools. The first proposal covers heating and electrical upgrades...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo successfully completes giraffe migration to new enclosure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has successfully completed the migration of giraffes to their new enclosure in a new exhibit. The Topeka Zoo says that on Sunday, Oct. 9, it successfully completed the relocation of its giraffe herd to a newly constructed habitat located in the new Giraffe & Friends enclosure.
Are there fentanyl cartels in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fentanyl cartels are in the Topeka area flooding the area with the highly addictive drug, according to Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. “The cartel is now here in Shawnee County working hand in glove with the cartel in Mexico,” Marshall told 27 News morning anchor Tiffany Littler. Marshall said the border crisis is […]
Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election
TOPEKA — Republican candidates were a no-show at a Topeka forum meant to help voters elect House members, disappointing event organizers and enraging Democratic Rep. Vic Miller. At the Oct. 4 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County and other organizations, all 11 House candidates were invited. The five Republicans and […] The post Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
WIBW
Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser will soon ascend to a new role on the bench. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 10, she appointed Laura L. Miser, of Emporia, to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
WIBW
Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
Comments / 0