Carmel, IN

94.9 WMMQ

Indiana Home Renovation Ends With Cat Behind Drywall

A home renovation fail in Noblesville, Indiana goes crazy viral. Last week Ashlin Hadden uploaded a TikTok about her bathroom DIY. I have to say, the backsplash surrounding the bathtub looks amazing. But there was one very serious problem. There was meowing coming from behind the wall. Hadden told Today.com...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis crews try to rescue work crew on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on Monday night were trying to rescue multiple workers on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. It’s the third tallest building in Indianapolis with 36 stories. Firefighters were sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thunderbird bar in Fountain Square to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s been described as a rustic-chic watering hole in the Fountain Square neighborhood is closing after nearly nine years in operation. The Thunderbird bar announced Monday on Facebook that New Year’s Eve will be its last day. Josh Gonzales is owner of The Thunderbird.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Firefighters rescue 19-year-old driver from car in west side retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old driver after his car went down an embankment and into a west Indianapolis retention pond Sunday morning. Firefighters were told there were multiple people in the car when it crashed near 34th Street and Lafayette Road, just after 5 a.m. When they arrived,...
WISH-TV

Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
CARMEL, IN
NewsBreak
Health
WISH-TV

National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning. Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it. “NAMI Greater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote

John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

