Indiana Home Renovation Ends With Cat Behind Drywall
A home renovation fail in Noblesville, Indiana goes crazy viral. Last week Ashlin Hadden uploaded a TikTok about her bathroom DIY. I have to say, the backsplash surrounding the bathtub looks amazing. But there was one very serious problem. There was meowing coming from behind the wall. Hadden told Today.com...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Indiana Donor Network to host ‘Walk to Save Lives’ fundraiser
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can help bring awareness to organ donation by walking to save lives!. The “Walk to Save Lives” event is happening Saturday morning at Fairbanks Hall located at 340 W. 10th Street. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
Man with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person who had traumatic injuries was found dead on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Officers were called to a person down just after 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Troy Avenue, near Interstate...
Fox 59
New drink spots in Indy; plus a Fishers cat cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like the next few months will be a busy one in the drink spot scene in Indiana. There’s a new winery, brewery and distillery opening. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads shared details of some of the new places where you can grab a beer or wine.
Indianapolis crews try to rescue work crew on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on Monday night were trying to rescue multiple workers on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. It’s the third tallest building in Indianapolis with 36 stories. Firefighters were sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower,...
Out + About hosts 'Say Gay Beach Day' at The Cradle
Out + About, a new LGBTQ events organization in Indianapolis, is hosting a "Say Gay Beach Day" as it kicks off a series of monthly programs for the local queer community and its allies.
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
Indiana Wellness College to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ fundraiser for Riley Children’s Foundation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Wellness College is giving kids a taste of Halloween early! They’re hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event Saturday. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10585 N. Meridian Street in Carmel. The event will help raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
Endangered INdiana: Saving Shields Memorial Gym
Old-school Indiana basketball in John Mellencamp’s hometown. The game plan to save the iconic Shields Memorial Gym in Seymour is the focus of this week’s Endangered Indiana.
'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
INDIANAPOLIS — October is turning into a deadly month for the city of Indianapolis as police investigate more homicides than days so far this month. As of Monday morning, police are investigating 14 homicides in just 10 days. “I’ve seen it on the news but when it actually hits...
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Thunderbird bar in Fountain Square to close
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s been described as a rustic-chic watering hole in the Fountain Square neighborhood is closing after nearly nine years in operation. The Thunderbird bar announced Monday on Facebook that New Year’s Eve will be its last day. Josh Gonzales is owner of The Thunderbird.
Firefighters rescue 19-year-old driver from car in west side retention pond
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old driver after his car went down an embankment and into a west Indianapolis retention pond Sunday morning. Firefighters were told there were multiple people in the car when it crashed near 34th Street and Lafayette Road, just after 5 a.m. When they arrived,...
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning. Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it. “NAMI Greater...
Police: Lawrence Central students shot walking from school in targeted attack
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two students walking who’d left early from Lawrence Central High School were shot Monday morning on an I-465 overpass for 46th Street in what Lawrence Police Department is called a targeted attack. Lawrence police Capt. Tracey Cantrell told News 8, “Once again, here we...
John Weschler, CEO of Spokenote
John Weschler is one of Indiana’s most impactful and respected entrepreneurs—and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. John joins us to talk about how his military service prepared him for his career, why Indianapolis is respected as a tech hub, and his new video venture—Spokenote.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Indy's east side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was walking early Sunday on the city's east side, police say.
